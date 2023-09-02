Login

Auto Sales August 2023: Maruti Suzuki Reports Highest-Ever Monthly Sales Of 189,082 Units

The carmaker continued to see strong demand for its utility vehicles while sales for small cars such as the Alto and S-Presso declined year-on-year.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

02-Sep-23 06:07 PM IST

Story

Highlights

    Maruti Suzuki India Limited reported its highest-ever cumulative monthly sales volume in August 2023, with a total of 189,082 units sold. Of this 1,58,678 units were sold in the domestic market while exports stood at 24,614 units. The carmaker also reported sales of 5,790 units to other OEM (original equipment manufacturers).
     

    Continuing with the brands sales in the domestic market, the company witnessed sales of its compact sedan and entry-level hatchbacks slide year-on-year though SUV sales were notable up. Combined sales of the Alto and S-Presso (Mini segment) for the month stood at 12,209 units - down from 22,162 units in August 2022. Sales of its Ciaz compact sedan too were down from 1,516 units to 849 units in August 2023. The models under the compact segment - Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Swift and Wagon R - performed marginally better than in August 2022 with cumulative sales of 72,451 units in the domestic market - up from 71,557 units a year ago.
     

    The Utility Vehicle (SUVs + MPVs) segment continued to be a strong crowd-puller for the brand with 58,746 units sold in August 2023 - more than double of the 26,932 units sold a year ago. The van segment meanwhile saw almost flat growth with 11,859 units sold - down from 11,999 units.
     

    Sales in the light commercial vehicle segment too were down with 2,564 units of the Super Carry sold as against 3,371 units last year.
     

    Year-to-date (April to August) sales for FY2024 also painted a similar picture with sales in the compact and subcompact car segments declining year on year. Sales in the Mini segment dropped to 62,199 units from 91,482 units in the same period last year. Sales in the compact segment slid from 3,61,252 units in FY2023 to 3,50,378 in FY2024. The mid-size and van segments have seen better numbers.
     

    The Mid-size segment (Ciaz) has seen sales climb to 5,950 units in Fy2024 from 5,567 units while the vans segment saw a marginal decline from 56,813 units to 56,572 units. Sales of Utility Vehicles meanwhile grew from 1,31,056 units in FY2023 to 2,47,196 units in FY2024.
     

    Total domestic passenger vehicles sales for the financial year stood at 7,22,296 units as of end-August 2023 - up from 6,46,170 units. Total sales meanwhile stood at 8,68,742 units as against 8,09,020 units sold in the April to August window last year.

    # Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki Sales

