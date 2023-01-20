Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Receives 9,000 Bookings Since Debut; Fronx Receives 2,500 Orders

Maruti Suzuki had three big debuts at the Auto Expo 2023. Day 1 saw the company reveal the new eXV electric SUV concept previewing the company’s first all-electric SUV while Day 2 witnessed the debut of the new Fronx and Jimny. Now a little over a week since the company officially opened bookings, we’ve got some official booking numbers from the company and it's no surprise that the Jimny is proving to be popular.

The Jimny and Fronx were revealed by Maruti Suzuki on Day 2 of the Auto Expo 2023

The Jimny has received over 9,000 bookings so far while the Fronx has received 2,500 orders. The Jimny’s strong bookings numbers come despite Maruti having hiked the booking amount from an initial Rs 11,000 to Rs 25,000 over the past week. The India-spec model marked the global debut of the 5-Door iteration for the Jimny with India the first market to get the SUV followed by introductions in other global markets.

Compared to the rest of its Nexa compatriots, the Jimny is a more rough and rugged model featuring body-on-frame construction, an old-school boxy and upright design and a utilitarian cabin design. The model will go on sale in just two variants – Zeta and Alpha – both offered with manual and automatic gearboxes and four-wheel drive. Interestingly, the Jimny gets the older K15B unit as compared to Maruti’s new K15C seen on the Grand Vitara and XL6 and is offered with a 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic.

The Fronx has a more contemporary design in line with the new Grand Vitara

The Fronx meanwhile like the remainder of Maruti’s SUV line-up is a front-wheel drive monocoque SUV sharing its underpinnings with the Baleno. The Fronx follows the latest Nexa design language with a design based off the Grand Vitara but with a more coupe-like roofline reminiscent of the Baleno. The Fronx is offered with a pair of petrol engines, the ubiquitous 1.2-litre K-Series petrol and the returning 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol mill.

Prices for both SUVs are yet to be announced with launches set to take place in the coming months.