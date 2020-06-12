Maruti Suzuki rolled out the S-CNG variant of the BS6 compliant Celerio. The car will be available in two variants and prices start at ₹ 5.60 lakh. The VXi variant costs ₹ 5.60 lakh, while the VXi (O) is priced at ₹ 5.68 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). There is also a Tour H2 variant for fleet operators and that has been priced at ₹ 5.36 lakh. The launch of the CNG variant of the Celerio is aligned to the company's vision of Mission Green Million, originally announced at the Auto Expo 2020.

Also Read: BS6 Maruti Suzuki CelerioX Launched In India

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 4.41 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Having already sold one million green vehicles (including CNG, Smart Hybrid vehicles), Maruti Suzuki, under its 'Mission Green Million', aims to sell the next 1 million green vehicles in the next couple of years, spearheading their mass adoption across the country. Maruti Suzuki's S-CNG vehicle range is aligned to and complements the Government of India's vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2 per cent now to 15 per cent by 2030. The Government is working to rapidly increase CNG fuel pumps network in the country. There has been a phenomenal growth of 56 per cent in new CNG station additions in last year. Despite COVID 19, a total of 477 stations were added last year, against the previous 5 year average of 156 stations.

Maruti Suzuki, under its 'Mission Green Million', aims to sell the next 1 million green vehicles in the next couple of years

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "With over 5 lakh customers choosing Celerio, we hope to extend its popularity with the BS6 SCNG variant. Maruti Suzuki is determined to propagate green and sustainable mobility in the country, as a part of our commitment to the Mission Green Million."

The Celerio CNG continues to come with the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine that powers a range of Maruti's entry-level hatchbacks

Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles are equipped with dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and intelligent injection system. The Celerio CNG continues to come with the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine that powers a range of Maruti's entry-level hatchbacks has been upgraded to meet the BS6 standards. The engine is tuned to put out 66 bhp at 6000 rpm and 90 Nm at 3500 rpm and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard while an AMT transmission is optional. The engine delivers a claimed fuel economy of 21.63 kmpl in both manual and automatic variants.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.