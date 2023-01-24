Maruti Suzuki Recalls 11,177 Units Of Grand Vitara Over Faulty Seat Belt Mounting Brackets

Maruti Suzuki India has issued a recall for 11,177 units of the Grand Vitara compact SUV over faulty seat belt mountings. The company suspects a possible defect in rear seat belt mounting brackets, which in a rare case, may loosen in the long run and impact its functionality. In its regulatory filing, the company has mentioned that the recall only affects Grand Vitara vehicles which were manufactured between August 8, 2022, and November 15, 2022.

In its statement, the company has said that vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki’s authorised dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the affected parts. Customers will need to visit the nearest Maruti Suzuki service centre where the part will be replaced free of cost.

This is the second time that the carmaker has issued a recall for the Grand Vitara in one month. The SUV is also part of a larger recall that was announced on January 18, 2022, which also affects models like - Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, and Baleno. That recall was undertaken to inspect and replace Airbag Controller, free of cost, if required in these vehicles. It is suspected that there is a possible defect in affected part, which in rare case might result in non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners, in the event of a vehicle crash.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, which was launched in September 2022, is currently the company’s flagship SUV in India, and it priced at Rs. 10.45 lakh to Rs. 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SUV is offered in two engine options – a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid powertrain. In India, Maruti Suzuki also offers a CNG option.