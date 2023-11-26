Max Verstappen Claims Final Pole Of The Season Ahead Of Leclerc And Piastri; Hamilton Knocked Out In Q2
By Yashraj Singh
2 mins read
Published on November 26, 2023
Highlights
- RedBull’s reigning 3x world champion Max Verstappen qualified on pole position with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc only a tenth behind.
- McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri outqualified teammate Lando Norris to start P3 ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell.
- Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton got knocked out in Q2, qualifying in 11th place.
Max Verstappen, the reigning world champion, clocked an impressive 1 minute 23.445 seconds on his initial run using fresh tires. Despite his early lead, Verstappen couldn't further bolster his time during his second attempt.
Also Read: Ex-F1 Race Winner Robert Kubica Joins Ferrari AF Corse For 2024 WEC Season
Charles Leclerc surged from being over a second behind after the initial Q3 runs to an outstanding second place, finishing just 0.139 seconds adrift of Verstappen. Rising talent Oscar Piastri claimed third place, followed by George Russell, who surged to fourth, securing the fastest Q3 time in the final sector.
Lando Norris, initially a threat to Verstappen's pole position bid, encountered a critical setback in his final lap due to a massive sideways moment at Turn 13, costing him a hefty half a second. Behind him, Yuki Tsunoda, Fernando Alonso, and Nico Hulkenberg secured respectable positions in sixth, seventh and eighth respectively.
Also Read: Lewis Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 Car Auctioned For $18.8 Million
RedBull’s Sergio Perez delivered a lap that would have placed him sixth but lost the time due to running wide at Turn 1, leaving him in a disappointing ninth place with Pierre Gasly rounding off the top 10.
Lewis Hamilton, aiming to secure a strong position for Mercedes in their fight for P2 in the constructors' title against Ferrari, faced disappointment as he failed to advance beyond Q2.
Also Read: Vegas GP Race Report 2023: Verstappen Secures P1 On Vegas Strip As Leclerc Makes Daring Last Lap Drive On Perez For P2
The session saw Verstappen's strategic approach, opting for just one run on fresh soft tires during Q2 while others used softs initially. This tactic proved beneficial for Verstappen's overall strategy.
The Q1 segment saw a fiercely competitive field, with Perez clinching second behind Verstappen. However, Carlos Sainz missed the cut, alongside Kevin Magnussen, Valtteri Bottas, Zhou Guanyu, and Logan Sargeant. Sargeant faced the disappointment of having both his Q1 times nullified due to exceeding track limits at Turn 1.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-10689 second ago
New spy shots reveal that Triumph is working on a new cafe racer based on the Speed 400 with a retro bubble fairing and this could be the Triumph Thruxton 400 in the works
-6921 second ago
It is currently available in Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland
-5689 second ago
McLaren extends its partnership with Mercedes in Formula 1 until 2030, spanning the forthcoming era of regulatory changes
29 minutes ago
The base level Panamera will be powered by a 2.9-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine that churns out 349 bhp and 500 Nm of torque
2 hours ago
Jorge Martin kept his title hopes alive with a signature sprint win to close points gap to Bagnaia to 14 points ahead of the final race of the season on Sunday
3 hours ago
The company has traversed over 300 million clean kilometers that prevented over 23,000 tonnes of CO2 gas emissions
3 hours ago
Factory Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales, surged to an exceptional pole position, setting a new lap record at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo with an astonishing 1 minute 28.931 second lap
20 hours ago
This marks the company's second significant global expansion, the prior being its entry into the European market.
21 hours ago
Since its inception in January 2023, the flagship EV has crossed 1000 units of sales in India.
23 hours ago
The AMT version is available in three variants there, namely Visia, Acenta, and Acenta Plus.
5 days ago
The Mercedes W04 was driven by Lewis Hamilton over the course of the 2013 F1 season and got the driver his first win for the team
7 days ago
Lack of effective communication angers attendees, drivers and team principals, raising concerns about safety and Formula 1's preparedness for the event
7 days ago
First blood at the Las Vegas Grand Prix goes to an ominous looking Leclerc and Ferrari who’ll be hoping to change the narrative of the consequences of the Monegasque’s pole position on Sunday
9 days ago
GM's commitment to Andretti Cadillac’s F1 bid represents more than a partnership, highlighting Andretti's colossal influence in American racing and extensive involvement across various racing series
15 days ago
Ferrari unveils a special livery for its SF-23 Formula 1 car, paying tribute to its American racing history, particularly the iconic Ferrari 312B driven by Mario Andretti in 1971.