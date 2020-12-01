New Cars and Bikes in India
Maxxis Tyres Eyes 5% Market Share In Tamil Nadu By 2021

Maxxis will be focusing on top-level tyre dealer showrooms to promote its extensive range of tyres available for both bikes and scooters.

Maxxis India will also add 200 premium dealerships by next year to achieve the target expand View Photos
Highlights

  • Maxxis plans to fast expand base in South India
  • Maxxis India to add 200 premium dealership by next year
  • Maxxis aims for at least 15% of Indias two-wheeler tyre market by 2023

Maxxis India is targeting 5 per cent market share in Tamil Nadu by next year, as the state is one of the fastest-growing two-wheeler markets for the company. To achieve the target, Maxxis will be focusing on top-level tyre dealer showrooms to promote its extensive range of tyres available for both bikes and scooters. With close to 600 dealers currently, Maxxis plans to expand base in South India. Additionally, the company will also be strengthening its current channel partners as well as dealer network with a focus on engaging customers oriented towards performance & quality.

Also Read: Maxxis Introduces M922F Tyres; Specially Designed For Electric Two-Wheelers​

Maxxis Tyres aims at the premium market in Tamil Nadu

Bing-Lin Wu, Marketing Head, Maxxis India said, "The year 2020 marks 5 years of Maxxis in India. We are happy with the progress we've made so far. It is time for us to take the next leap and with the product quality and durability, we would like to focus on the premium end of the market. Maxxis is most preferred by quality-conscious customers and we plan to capture 5% of the tyre market in Tamil Nadu by 2021. To achieve this vision, we are aiming to add 200 premium dealerships under the Maxxis portfolio in the region by next year."

It will also add 200 premium dealerships by next year to achieve the target. With over 5-decade-old legacy, Maxxis has been a globally acclaimed brand that entered the Indian market in 2015. Moreover, the brand's 'Made in India' products have bagged much respect from the industry as well as two-wheeler manufacturers.

With close to 600 dealers currently, Maxxis plans to fast expand base in South India

Also Read: Maxxis Tyres Is The Official Sponsor Partner For The New York Yankees Baseball Team

The company is also targeting to capture a market share of at least 15 per cent of the domestic two-wheeler tyre market by the year 2023. Apart from the domestic tyre market, the company also aims to cater the export market with its product portfolio from the Sanand, Ahmedabad facility. Initially, it will be targeting the South Asian and will further expand to Africa and Middle East countries later on. The company also has plans to set up 5 more plants in India which will also cater to the 4-wheeler tyres market.

