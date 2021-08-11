Maxxis Tyres Introduces New Tyre Range for 150 cc And Above Two-Wheeler Segment

Maxxis India introduced an exclusive range of tyres for 150 cc and bbove Two-Wheeler segment today. The Maxxis M6311 and M6312 have been launched under the Maxxceed series and the company claims that these tubeless tyres provide superior control and traction on the road. The tyres are currently available in the replacement market across models like Bajaj Pulsar (150,160, 180, 200, 220), TVS Apache (160, 180, 200), Yamaha R15, Yamaha FZ and Honda CB Hornet among others. Other patterns under Maxxceed series are under production and will be launched soon.

The company says that the M6311 and M6312 tyres create greater surface contact area with optimal structural rigidity.

Commenting on the launch of the Maxxis M6311/M6312, Chu Tsang Chih (Kurachi), Director, Maxxis India said, "Over the years, Maxxis has built a strong legacy and excellence in producing finest sports tyres in the world. We are glad to launch the Maxxceed series which will surely exceed the expectation of the customers in the segment. The M6311/M6312 series of tyres for the RE market that will rechristen the sports segment tyres in a big way. These new range of tyres marks Maxxis commitment to the India market and will bring out the zeal and fervour amongst those who long for performance. We have engineered these tyres exclusively for the sports segment that gives the right thrust as well keeps them in control while unlocking the performance of their vehicle."

The custom designed zigzag pattern on alternate lugs relieves the stress upon tyres resulting in reduced shape distortion, improved performance and enhance the tyre's total life.

The M6311and M6312 are covered with best 5+1 unconditional warranty with Maxxis two-wheeler tyres.