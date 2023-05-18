Reise Moto Signs Cross-Country Rider Ashish Raorane As Official Brand Athlete

Premium tyre manufacturer Reise Moto has signed a 3-year deal with Indian cross-country rally racer Ashish Raorane, making him the manufacturer’s official Brand Athlete. Reise Moto will support Raorane’s journey to Dakar 2024, as the rider will represent the brand at every motorsport event he enters during the period. Raorane will also help Reise Moto with the development of its flagship tyre range.

Speaking of the signing, Yogesh Mahansaria, Founder & MD, Reise Moto said, “As a premium two-wheeler tyre brand, our aspiration is to be involved deeply with the riding community and understand the requirements which can enhance their riding levels. Ashish’s experience of competing in some of the most challenging international and domestic races gives him great insights and we are confident that our customers will relate with his experiences.” Sumit Garg, VP & Business Head, Reise Moto, added, “This pact will pave the way for Reise to introduce the most awaited competition spec tyres for the off-road aspirants and aficionados alike in this rather niche and underserved market.”

Commenting on the association, Ashish Raorane said, “I am delighted to be associated with Reise Moto and am looking forward to promising participation at Dakar 2024. I have already experienced the TrailR range and must say it felt comfortable and promising even in challenging conditions. Their commitment to delivering high-performance tyres for the passionate riding community is truly remarkable, and I am excited to work with them in promoting this commitment. I also look forward to sharing my insights with the Reise Moto team for the development of their entire tyre range.”

Ashish Raorane is one of the most successful Indian rally riders. His racing portfolio includes the gruelling Dakar Rally, Africa Eco Race (AER), & the 2019 FIM Baja World Championship series amongst others. During the 3-year association, Raorane will share key insights about the development of Reise Moto’s next-gen flagship range, helping the brand develop competition-spec off-road tyres.