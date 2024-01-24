Login

Meet The Affordable Hero JP-X Mini GP Bike For Young Grassroots Racers

Potential production of Hero JP-X offers an economically viable choice for young racers, aligning with the initiative's goal of accessibility.
By Yashraj Singh

1 mins read

Published on January 24, 2024

Story
  • Hero showcased the JP-X MKII concept, a 100cc mini-bike offering pro-level dynamics, creating a pathway for young talents
  • The 100cc JPX-MK II, with a projected weight of 70-75 kg, 12-inch wheel, and 24° rake
  • The Mini-GP India series adopts a one-make championship format, ensuring fairness and equality for competitors, fostering a level playing field for young talents in motorcycle racing

Nurturing young talent in the world of motorcycle racing can be quite a daunting proposition for common folk such as you or I, as motorsport is one of the most notoriously expensive passions one could possibly have. The "Road to MotoGP" initiative launched by Dorna Sports and the FIM birthed the Mini-GP India series. 

 

Also Read: Ducati Unveils 2024 MotoGP Livery: Bagnaia And Bastianini Both Aiming For Title

 

This series centres around the Mini-GP “pocket” motorbikes geared towards young riders aged 8 to 16 to become a gateway for aspiring grassroots talents to enter the FIM Mini GP World Series, a prestigious championship featuring the best young talent from around the globe.

 

 

Enter the Hero JP-X MKII, a 100cc concept mini-bike first spotted at the Hero World 2024 expo designed with super sports racing dynamics, offering professional-level performance at an affordable price point. 


The 100cc JPX-MK II is estimated to have a kerb weight of 70-75 kg. With a wheelbase of 1040-1070 mm, seat height of 690-720 mm, a 12-inch wheel, a lap time recorder and a rake of 24°, the concept promises an optimised racing experience. A current Mini-GP power plant produces roughly 15 bhp, and Hero will be expected to meet this figure too.

 

Also Read: Dakar Rally 2024: Harith Noah Creates History, First Indian To Win A Category At Dakar
 

A standard Mini-GP bike can set you back north of almost 8.5 lakhs; however, should the JP-X make it to production, it will almost certainly prove to be far more economically viable for the masses.

 

The Mini-GP India series adopts a one-make championship format in an attempt to make it equal and fair for all competitors.

