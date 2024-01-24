Meet The Affordable Hero JP-X Mini GP Bike For Young Grassroots Racers
By Yashraj Singh
1 mins read
Published on January 24, 2024
- Hero showcased the JP-X MKII concept, a 100cc mini-bike offering pro-level dynamics, creating a pathway for young talents
- The 100cc JPX-MK II, with a projected weight of 70-75 kg, 12-inch wheel, and 24° rake
- The Mini-GP India series adopts a one-make championship format, ensuring fairness and equality for competitors, fostering a level playing field for young talents in motorcycle racing
Nurturing young talent in the world of motorcycle racing can be quite a daunting proposition for common folk such as you or I, as motorsport is one of the most notoriously expensive passions one could possibly have. The "Road to MotoGP" initiative launched by Dorna Sports and the FIM birthed the Mini-GP India series.
Also Read: Ducati Unveils 2024 MotoGP Livery: Bagnaia And Bastianini Both Aiming For Title
This series centres around the Mini-GP “pocket” motorbikes geared towards young riders aged 8 to 16 to become a gateway for aspiring grassroots talents to enter the FIM Mini GP World Series, a prestigious championship featuring the best young talent from around the globe.
Enter the Hero JP-X MKII, a 100cc concept mini-bike first spotted at the Hero World 2024 expo designed with super sports racing dynamics, offering professional-level performance at an affordable price point.
The 100cc JPX-MK II is estimated to have a kerb weight of 70-75 kg. With a wheelbase of 1040-1070 mm, seat height of 690-720 mm, a 12-inch wheel, a lap time recorder and a rake of 24°, the concept promises an optimised racing experience. A current Mini-GP power plant produces roughly 15 bhp, and Hero will be expected to meet this figure too.
Also Read: Dakar Rally 2024: Harith Noah Creates History, First Indian To Win A Category At Dakar
A standard Mini-GP bike can set you back north of almost 8.5 lakhs; however, should the JP-X make it to production, it will almost certainly prove to be far more economically viable for the masses.
The Mini-GP India series adopts a one-make championship format in an attempt to make it equal and fair for all competitors.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-13869 second ago
The Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG variants will be equipped with the 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT)
-7945 second ago
Mercedes-Benz plans to globally unveil the full production-spec model later this year
-7623 second ago
The Mini-Max is a utility-focused two-wheeler EV concept that was unveiled at Hero World 2024
-6444 second ago
Launched in April 2023, the Baleno-based crossover has also helped Maruti Suzuki double its market share in the SUV segment in the country.
-5198 second ago
Named Military SilverBlack and Military SilverRed variants, the new colour trims are priced at Rs. 1.79 lakh.
-4250 second ago
Gigi Dall’Igna hints at innovative aerodynamics with "extremely different" fairings for 2024.
-3885 second ago
New variant gets additional features such as diamond-cut alloy wheels, a rear wiper and a reverse camera.
46 minutes ago
Hollis headed sales and marketing for Skoda India between 2018 and 2022; expected to play pivotal role in VinFast's India entry.
2 hours ago
As per two new proposals on the Ministry of the Interior’s website, the government plans to mandate full-face helmets and gloves, and mandate a motorcycle course.
18 hours ago
The car is scheduled for production in February 2024 and is expected to be on European roads in spring 2024
-8638 second ago
We ride the all-new Xtreme 125R at the Hero Centre of Excellence and Technology and here’s what we have to say about the new sporty commuter
-7623 second ago
The Mini-Max is a utility-focused two-wheeler EV concept that was unveiled at Hero World 2024
23 hours ago
Hero will open bookings for the motorcycle in February, with deliveries commencing in April 2024.
1 day ago
The 125R is the latest model in the Hero Xtreme series and is powered by a 11.4 bhp, 125 cc engine.
1 day ago
Hero MotoCorp is all set to bring the Mavrick 440 as its new flagship but the brand will also preview a host of new offerings at Hero World 2024.