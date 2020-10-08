Mercedes-Benz EQC India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features, Bookings

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch its first all electric car in India - the EQC and what's interesting is how the company is making sure it has all the options for its customers in India. The EQC is manufactured at the company's Bremen facility in Germany and it will come to India as a Completely Built Unit or CBU model. This means it will attract a premium and we expect the electric SUV to be priced in India around ₹ 1.25 crore (ex-showroom, India). While right now the EQC doesn't have a direct rival in India, Audi India is prepping to launch the e-Tron electric SUV to challenge Mercedes-Benz's electric SUV.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQC India Review

Now, the EQC gets the signature Mercedes-Benz SUV silhouette, however, the styling is very different and the new face of the EQC helps it stand out. The multi-slat grille is large and comes with a U-shaped chrome surround, along with LED headlamps and LED daytime running lamps. The large alloy wheels also come with blue accents that signify its electric nature, while the rear section comes with sleek wraparound LED taillamps connected by an LED strip. The cabin, at the same time, gets a minimalist design, with the dual 12.3-inch screens angled towards the driver, along with a multi-functional steering wheel and a signature centre console with the trackpad. The SUV also gets the MBUX infotainment system with Me, Mercedes, offering a range of connected car functions.