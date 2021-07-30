Mercedes-Benz EQE Teased; Debut Expected At 2021 IAA Munich Motor Show

Mercedes-Benz is expanding its EQ electric vehicle range and after the EQC and EQS, it's time for the new EQE to join the portfolio. The German carmaker has teased the EQE and though it doesn't deviate much in terms of styling elements, the silhouette is reminiscent of the EQS with the coupe like tapering roofline. So it will not be much different to look at as the teaser image suggests while the interior as well is expected to be quite like the one we saw on the EQS. The new Mercedes-Benz EQE will make its global debut at the upcoming 2021 IAA Munich Motor Show that has replaced the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show.

Also Read: 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Interior Revealed

The teaser image show the EQE's three in-dash displays covered under a single pane of glass, just like the EQS.

But the development is not limited to just the EQE, Mercedes is also expected to showcase its first battery electric AMG version of the EQS and an electric Mercedes-Maybach SUV concept. Then, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is also expected to be at the stand. Yes! The Munich Motor Show is going to be "electrified" and promising with quite a few future models. The teaser image show the EQE's three in-dash displays covered under a single pane of glass, just like the EQS and the overall layout too looks familiar to our eyes. The teaser image of the exterior doesn't reveal much of the car's design, though we do get to see its full-width taillight signature that covers the width. It too looks similar to the EQS, but not exactly identical. It's a bit sleeker and the LED bar on the boot line doesn't connect to the taillights.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Announces New EV Strategy; Will Develop New EV With 1,000 Km Range

Now Mercedes-Benz hasn't revealed much about the powertrain yet, but expect it to get electric motors mounted on both axles and so it is likely to be 4Matic with the all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. The battery pack could be a size smaller to the one seen on the and details of its power figures and drive range are awaited.