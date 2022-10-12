Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC Bags Over 300 Bookings

Mercedes-Benz India has been bullish in the domestic luxury car market for over half decade and the company is maintaining its dominance even this year. The German brand recorded an uptick of 28 per cent selling 11,469 units in the first three quarters (January - September) of CY 2022 as compared to the entire CY 2021 and the growth is attributed to its new and updated models. In fact, the carmaker is also dominating in the luxury electric vehicle space offering maximum number of luxury EVs and its latest launch, the locally assembled Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC has been garnering an impressive response. The company shared receiving over 300 bookings for the EQS 580 4MATIC in just a couple of weeks of its launch.

Speaking on the company's sales performance, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India also mentioned, "The 'Made in India EQS' is receiving an overwhelming response from customers, and we already have 300+ confirmed bookings for the luxury EV. We also have a robust order bank across all models and our focus remains to deliver these cars to our customers, on time."

The new Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC is offered in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 1.55 Crore. It is the brand's first electric car to take the completely knocked down (CKD) route and is being locally assembled in India at the German brand's Chakan plant. It's positioned between the Mercedes-Benz EQC SUV and the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC flagship EV and is the third electric offering by the brand in our market.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic sources power from a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with two electric motors that belt out a total output of 523 bhp and 856 Nm of peak torque. The electric sedan delivers a claimed ARAI range of 857 km and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds, in-turn clocking a top-speed of 210 kmph. In fact, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic is India's EV with the highest range so far.