Mercedes-Benz India Records Highest-Ever Domestic Sales Between January-September 2022

Mercedes-Benz India has sold more new cars this year than it did in the entire CY 2021, as the Indian arm of the German carmaker announced a 28 per cent rise in sales in the January-September 2022 period, delivering 11,469 new cars. The sales growth, despite supply shortages, is buoyed by a young product portfolio, resurgent customer sentiment scaling up businesses and the ongoing festive period. The company said that the strong sales performance breached the pre-pandemic momentum, underpinned by the growing customer aspiration and preference for a Mercedes-Benz car in core markets. Moreover, the company has also received an overwhelming response for the Made-In-India Mercedes-Benz EQS with 300+ bookings.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic+

Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Our sales performance is a combination of our attractive product portfolio, bullish customer sentiments and the ongoing festive season. Our sales are at a pre-pandemic level, having crossed CY 2021 sales numbers in the first nine months of this year. The current market momentum gives us the confidence for striving to achieve our highest sales ever. However, it also remains our endeavour to produce as many cars as possible to cater to the growing demand, amidst the current supply constraints.”

Mercedes-Benz India continues to receive high demand for its top-end vehicles such as the Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach 600, Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class, Mercedes-Benz S-Class along with AMGs. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB remained the single highest-selling model for Mercedes-Benz India during the January-September 2022 period. Moreover, the Mercedes-Benz GLE and Mercedes-Benz GLS SUVs set new sales records in Q3 as 30 per cent of the company’s Q3 2022 sales volume comprised of the two luxury SUVs as the latter registered its highest volumes in Sep-2022.

Mercedes-Benz GLE

The company also recorded high demands for its Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, Mercedes-Benz C-Class apart from the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. As of September 2022, the company has a total order bank of 7000+ units, and this is despite the high customer demand.