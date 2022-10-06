2023 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Unveile

  • Home
Mercedes-Benz has given it a nip and tuck in a bid to keep it fresh and relevant while it also gets an updated electric motor for the plug-in-hybrid setup.
06-Oct-22
Highlights
  • The 2023 Mercedes-Benz B-Class gets an updated front end.
  • The rear looks slightly angular than its predecessor.
  • The PHEV variant gets a revised electric motor.

At a time when the market is flooded with SUVs and crossovers, something like the Mercedes-Benz B-Class does stand out and the German brand has given it a nip and tuck in a bid to keep it fresh and relevant. Just like the Mercedes-Benz A-Class facelift that's also debuted today, the updates on the new B-Class too are subtle and would need a detailed look to identify the changes. It begins with the revised headlights that is optionally offered with LEDs. There's also a tweaked grille and the front bumper and taillights have been modified as well to give the car a more angular appeal.

Coming to its wheels, you get four new options, measuring up to 19 inches. The AMG Line model gets glossy black wheels with a multi-spoke configuration. A total of 10 solid or metallic body colours are available as standard, in addition to special colours offered as optional. The interior remains essentially the same, with a 10.25-inch touchscreen for the MBUX complemented by a standard 7.0-inch instrument cluster or an optional 10.25-inch display.

Mercedes is installing a new Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel as standard, which can be heated for the first time in the AMG equipment variant. The entry-level variant comes equipped with a rearview camera, the USB Package, and better seats. The higher variants add new colour combinations for the upholstery as well as a star pattern.

There is only one change under the hood. The B250e plug-in hybrid model gets a revised electric motor belting out an additional 7 bhp now at 107 hp. The battery can now be charged with alternating current at up to 11 kW and through a DC connection at 22 kW, which takes 25 minutes to go from 10 to 80 percent. The car continues to with the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol and diesel engine options. The 2.0-litre oil-burner in the base B180d trim clocks triple-digit speeds in 10 seconds while does the same sprint in 7.4 seconds in the range-topping B220d trim. The 2.0-litre petrol motor in the B180 trim does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 9.4 seconds while does the same run in 6.5 seconds in the range-topping B250 4Matic variant.

