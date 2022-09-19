Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic Electric Sedan Bookings Commence Ahead Of Launch

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch its latest electric vehicle, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic in India on September 30, 2022, and ahead of its price announcement, the company opened pre-bookings of the car at an initial token amount of Rs. 25 lakh. This will be the first-ever electric car to be locally manufactured at the company’s Chakan facility near Pune, Maharashtra. The new Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC will be the entry-level model in the EQS range that also consists of the high-performance Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+, priced at Rs. 2.45 crore (ex-showroom).

Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “It is a memorable milestone in our ‘Make in India’ journey underlining our production accomplishments. Today we are also commencing the bookings of this flagship EV. Our existing customers will have priority deliveries for the vehicle.”

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic electric sedan will be powered by a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with two electric motors, producing a total output of 523 bhp and 856 Nm of torque. Mercedes-Benz claims that the EQS can travel up to 770 km on a single charge and accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds. It has a top speed of 210 kmph. To give perspective, Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+, with the same battery pack, develops 751 bhp and 1020 Nm of torque. It does the 0-100 kmph run in just 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

The interior of the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic is pretty much the same.

The EQS 580 4Matic features miniature illuminated three-pointed stars on the front blanked-out grille, slightly tweaked front, and rear bumpers, and sits on a pair of 20-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the EQS 580 4Matic will house the 56-inch Hyperscreen offered in a slew of interior colour and trim options.