Mercedes-Benz EQS India Launch In 2022

It was in April last year, Mercedes-Benz listed the EQS electric vehicle on its India website and now the company has confirmed that the flagship EV will go on sale in India this year. In fact, the new Mercedes-Benz EQS will be assembled locally in our market like the EQC electric SUV and so we expect to see competitive pricing for the model. It will arrive on Indian shores in Q4 of 2022. The S-Class of electric sedans will be the second EV from the house of Mercedes to go on sale in India.

The cabin of the Mercedes-benz EQS looks very futuristic sporting multiple touchscreens.

Following the listing on the official website, the luxury electric sedan will be available in two trims - EQS 450+ and EQS 580 4MATIC. The EQS 450+ is the base variant that features a single electric motor on the rear axle and puts out 328 bhp and 568 Nm of peak torque. The EQS 580 4MATIC is an all-wheel-drive (AWD) range-topping trim that gets an electric motor on both front and rear axles. Total output in combination here is 516 bhp and it belts out a hefty 855 Nm of peak torque, good for a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 4.1 seconds. It is based on the EQS Vision concept which was showcased by the carmaker in 2019. It will be placed at the top in Mercedes-Benz's EQ line-up, which currently includes EQC, EQA and the EQB, while the Mercedes-Maybach EQS is soon expected to join the fray as well.

Both variants of the new Mercedes-Benz EQS are powered by a 108.7-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS comes with a 107.8 kWh Lithium-Ion battery, promising a 770 km WLTP cycle certified drive range on a full charge. However, the carmaker has not provided details of its variant-wise range options. The car comes with a standard onboard charger of 11 kW with an optional 22 kW charger. The EQS can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes using a 110 kW DC fast charging, while a 240-volt household wall charger will take 11 hours for the same range.