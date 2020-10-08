New Cars and Bikes in India
Mercedes-Benz India Expects Reasonably Good Festive Season Sales

The growth ahead of the festive season has given hopes to automakers of at least a reasonable growth, if not a very healthy one.

Mercedes-Benz India is expecting sales to be reasonable is this festive season.

  • Mercedes-Benz is expecting sales to be reasonable in this festive season.
  • The company is gearing up to launch a new compact model this year.
  • The new Mercedes-Benz GLA will be launched in 2021.

The entire auto industry came to a halt in April and for the most part of May 2020, recording absolutely zero sales owing to the coronavirus crisis. While automakers were nervous about the growth for the rest of the year, to their content, auto sales for both mass market carmakers and luxury carmakers have started gradually picking up as the lockdown has been eased off. The auto industry has been recording double-digit growth for the last three months and in August recorded a growth of 14.16 per cent at 2,15,916 units. The growth ahead of the festive season has also given hopes to automakers of at least a reasonable growth, if not a very healthy one.

New-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLS was recently launched in India and has already been sold out.

Speaking with Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Editor-in-Chief, carandbike on the latest Freewheeling with SVP webisode, Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO- Mercedes-Benz India said,"I am kind of relieved. In April we sold zero cars and then when you plan your next six months, of course it would go up than that but with what rate no one was sure. If we look at the growth for the past four months, it's been over 55 per cent. Then in September we have observed that the overall economy has slightly improved which has also lifted the mood of our car owners which generally are business people. In April even there businesses were affected as there was no cash coming but now even there has been an improvement. So I still can't say that this could be the best festive season ever, but with the mood lifting up we hope to see at least reasonable and normal business during the festive season."

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to launch the next-gen Mercedes-Benz GLA and A-Class in India this year.

Mercedes-Benz India is also gearing-up to launch the A-Class sedan this year itself. The 2020 GLA will be launched in India next year. Moreover, according to the Federation of Auto Dealers Association (FADA) monthly retail sales data for the last month, PV retail sales went up by 9.81 per cent in September 2020 at 1,95,665 units as compared to 1,78,189 units in the same month last year. The rising sales number ahead of the festive season is an indication of improving buyers' sentiments which likely would show up even during the festive season.

