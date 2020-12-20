Mercedes Teases EQS; Electric Sedan Will Come With Top Notch Air Filter

Mercedes has teased the EQS electric sedan and this will be the second car under the EQ brand which will soon make its global debut. The new Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA), which will celebrate its premiere with the EQS luxury sedan next year, will not only provide the technical basis for four other all-electric models, but will also incorporate technical milestones from Mercedes-EQ.

The company has said that it will provide an optional interior air filtering system on the upcoming EQS electric sedan. This highly-efficient suspended particulate filter (HEPA) uses parts of the space freed up by the absence of a combustion engine beneath the bonnet. With a volume of almost ten litres and a size of just over four A4 pages, it enables the highest of air quality in the interior. Even fine dusts of the class PM2.5, nitrogen oxides, sulphur dioxide and unpleasant odours are filtered from the interior ambient air. With the HEPA filter, the EQS achieves an air quality comparable to that in cleaning and operating rooms, and thereby adds another dimension to safety as a hallmark of the brand. The effectiveness of the system is also officially certified according to DIN EN 1822.

The Mercedes EQS electric sedan will make its debut next year

The Mercedes EQS will also get a unique control system which combines the aesthetic aspiration of a work of art with unique usability thanks to artificial intelligence. Across the whole width of the interior, the driver and front passenger are shown exactly what they want and need in the relevant situation.

The supplied battery cells in the EQS will be produced using 100 per cent renewable energy such as wind, solar and hydroelectric power. This significantly reduces the CO2 footprint of the battery as a whole. Thanks to the latest cell chemistry and thus significantly higher energy density, the EQS already benefits from a range exceeding 700 km. The use of critical materials is further reduced as part of the technology roadmap.

In addition, the cobalt content will already be reduced to less than 10% percent for future generations of battery cells, which will already be used in the EQA and EQS in 2021. In perspective, post lithium-ion technologies and new material compositions will make it possible to eliminate materials such as cobalt completely.

