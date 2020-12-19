New Cars and Bikes in India
Mercedes-Benz To Introduce Six New EQ Models By 2022

Mercedes-Benz is planning to up its electrification game by introducing six new EQ branded electric vehicles by 2022 and 25 new PHEVs by 2025.

Shubham Parashar
The Mercedes-Benz EQS is expected to arrive next year. expand View Photos
The Mercedes-Benz EQS is expected to arrive next year.

Highlights

  • Mercedes-Benz will launch 6 EQ branded EVs by the end of 2022.
  • It will also launch 25 plug-in hybrid models by the end of 2025
  • The Mercedes-Benz EQS is expected to arrive next year.

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to introduce six new EQ models by the end of 2022. Earlier this year, the carmaker had confirmed details about the expansion of its electric vehicle or EQ range which includes the EQA, EQB, EQE and the EQS flagship sedan, and now we finally have a timeline. And the electrification journey doesn't stop here, there will be 25 new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models coming by 2025 and eventually will go on sale in every market, depending on the availability of infrastructure.

Also Read: Daimler Commits $85 Billion Towards Accelerating Electrification Of Mercedes-Benz

a2ph4v88

Mercedes-Benz is conducting test drives of the EQS range.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS will essentially be an electric iteration of the S-Class sedan and will be the first of the upcoming EQ models. The German carmaker will be manufacturing the EQS at its Sindelfingen plant in Germany and it is likely to make its global debut in the first of 2021. Next will be a Mercedes-Benz GLA based electric compact SUV that will be manufactured at the Rastatt plant in Germany and at the Beijing plant in China. It will also be joined by the EQB that will be manufactured at its Hungary and Beijing plants. The last model that is expected to go on sale by the end of 2021 is the EQE which will be based on the E-Class sedan and will be manufactured at the Bremen plant in Germany while will also be manufactured in Beijing.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz G-Class Production Crosses The 4 Lakh Mark

0s2qglq8

The Mercedes-Benz EQC went on sale in India this year.

Now the company will also introduce eight models by 2022 and these models will be manufactured alongside the existing combustion engine powered models. In fact, Mercedes-Benz may introduce them as a separate variant in the existing model range.

