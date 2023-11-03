Mercedes-AMG Unveils The 739 bhp GT2 Pro

Mercedes-AMG is expanding its lineup of race cars with the introduction of the Mercedes-AMG GT2 Pro, a non-homologated track car. The GT2 Pro is based on the Mercedes-AMG GT2.

The Mercedes-AMG GT2 Pro comes in a matte grey shade with GT2 Pro logos. While most of the car’s design remains similar to the GT2, the car gets some new bits like a larger rear diffuser. Carbon elements with a bright finish are incorporated into the exterior, complemented by 18-inch AMG light-alloy wheels painted in two colours. The car's look is further enhanced by newly designed rear wing endplates. Inside, the GT2 Pro features the same layout as the GT2 but gets some exclusive bits like a varnished centre console and special stitching on the driver's seat. Integrated air conditioning is also included as a standard feature.

One of the highlights of the Mercedes-AMG GT2 Pro is the new Push2Pass function. This function temporarily increases the boost of the AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine, providing up to 739 bhp. The car is equipped with a sequential six-speed racing gearbox with modified gear ratios. The chassis also features adjustable four-way motorsport shock absorbers.

On the safety front. The car is equipped with a carbon safety cell that is connected to the chassis, a five-point safety belt, safety nets, a fire extinguisher, and an extrication hatch. Additionally, it features reliable racing ABS and multi-adjustable traction control.

Mercedes-AMG Official Partner Puma provides a full race apparel kit, featuring a personalised race suit, gloves, competition underwear, and shoes. An individualised Bell helmet in the GT2 Pro design is also included. Optional features such as a passenger safety cell, a drinking system, seat and helmet cooling, and an individually assembled spare parts package can be added at an additional cost. Owners of the GT2 Pro receive priority entry into the AMG Racing Series. They also benefit from comprehensive customer racing support, including a personal engineer, spare parts supply, and coaching from experienced professionals.

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL