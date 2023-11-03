Login

Mercedes-AMG Unveils The 739 bhp GT2 Pro

The Mercedes- AMG GT2 Pro model is based on the Mercedes-AMG GT2.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

03-Nov-23 05:14 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Mercedes-AMG GT2 Pro features a Push2Pass function that temporarily boosts the V8 engine to deliver up to 739 bhp.
  • Powered by the AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine.
  • The car is equipped with a carbon safety cell, five-point safety belt, racing ABS, and multi-adjustable traction control.

Mercedes-AMG is expanding its lineup of race cars with the introduction of the Mercedes-AMG GT2 Pro, a non-homologated track car. The GT2 Pro is based on the Mercedes-AMG GT2.

The Mercedes-AMG GT2 Pro comes in a matte grey shade with GT2 Pro logos. While most of the car’s design remains similar to the GT2, the car gets some new bits like a larger rear diffuser. Carbon elements with a bright finish are incorporated into the exterior, complemented by 18-inch AMG light-alloy wheels painted in two colours. The car's look is further enhanced by newly designed rear wing endplates. Inside, the GT2 Pro features the same layout as the GT2 but gets some exclusive bits like a varnished centre console and special stitching on the driver's seat. Integrated air conditioning is also included as a standard feature.

 

Also Read: 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.95 Lakh

One of the highlights of the Mercedes-AMG GT2 Pro is the new Push2Pass function. This function temporarily increases the boost of the AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine, providing up to 739 bhp. The car is equipped with a sequential six-speed racing gearbox with modified gear ratios. The chassis also features adjustable four-way motorsport shock absorbers.

 

Also Read: New Skoda Superb Sedan Debuts With More Space, Sharper Focus On Tech

 

On the safety front. The car is equipped with a carbon safety cell that is connected to the chassis, a five-point safety belt, safety nets, a fire extinguisher, and an extrication hatch. Additionally, it features reliable racing ABS and multi-adjustable traction control. 

 

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG C 43 Sedan Launched In India At Rs 98 Lakh

Mercedes-AMG Official Partner Puma provides a full race apparel kit, featuring a personalised race suit, gloves, competition underwear, and shoes. An individualised Bell helmet in the GT2 Pro design is also included. Optional features such as a passenger safety cell, a drinking system, seat and helmet cooling, and an individually assembled spare parts package can be added at an additional cost. Owners of the GT2 Pro receive priority entry into the AMG Racing Series. They also benefit from comprehensive customer racing support, including a personal engineer, spare parts supply, and coaching from experienced professionals. 

 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL

# Mercedes-AMG# Mercedes-AMG GT2# Mercedes-AMG GT2 Pro
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

EICMA 2023: Moto Morini Showcases X-Cape 1200 and Corsaro Models
EICMA 2023: Moto Morini Showcases X-Cape 1200 and Corsaro Models
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-12577 second ago

The motorcycles have received an updated powertrain and revised looks

Actor Anil Kapoor Adds A Mercedes-Maybach S580 To His Garage
Actor Anil Kapoor Adds A Mercedes-Maybach S580 To His Garage
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11983 second ago

The actor recently took delivery of his brand-new Maybach S580 at his residence.

New Mini John Cooper Works Countryman Debuts With 296 Bhp Petrol Engine
New Mini John Cooper Works Countryman Debuts With 296 Bhp Petrol Engine
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11138 second ago

Hot new JCW Countryman gets sportier looks and a revamped 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Maserati MC20 Notte Special Edition Revealed; Limited To Just 50 Units
Maserati MC20 Notte Special Edition Revealed; Limited To Just 50 Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-3533 second ago

For this first special edition road car, the primary feature is the black treatment applied to both the exterior and interior.

Lotus Emira India Launch Confirmed For 2024
Lotus Emira India Launch Confirmed For 2024
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-3234 second ago

At the launch of the Eletre e-SUV, Lotus has confirmed that the Emira sportscar is slated to arrive in India by 2024

Lotus Makes India Entry, Launches Eletre E-SUV At Rs 2.55 Crore
Lotus Makes India Entry, Launches Eletre E-SUV At Rs 2.55 Crore
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

37 minutes ago

At the launch of its first product in India, the brand has also confirmed it will soon bring its mid-engine sportscar, the Emira.

Delhi Government Considers Ban On Plying Of Non-Delhi Registered App-Based Taxis
Delhi Government Considers Ban On Plying Of Non-Delhi Registered App-Based Taxis
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The state government is considering prohibiting non-Delhi registered cabs from operating in or entering the national capital.

Ultraviolette F77 E-Motorcycle To Be Exported To Europe From Mid-2024
Ultraviolette F77 E-Motorcycle To Be Exported To Europe From Mid-2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The made-in-India electric motorcycle will be offered in Recon and Limited variants in the European market.

Lucid To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard From 2025
Lucid To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard From 2025
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Lucid customers will gain access to over 15,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America.

Continental Launches CrossContact H/T Tyre In India
Continental Launches CrossContact H/T Tyre In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The tyre is designed to provide durability for drivers facing both on- and off-road conditions.

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Sedan Launched In India At Rs 98 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Sedan Launched In India At Rs 98 Lakh
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

6 days ago

The new C 43 is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol producing up to 408 bhp.

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 SUV, Coupe Get New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 SUV, Coupe Get New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 days ago

The GLE 53 PHEV has a combined system output of 536 bhp and 750 Nm - up from the standard 53's 429 bhp and 560 Nm.

CaDA And Mercedes-AMG Unveil 1:8 Scale Replica Of The Mercedes-AMG ONE Hypercar
CaDA And Mercedes-AMG Unveil 1:8 Scale Replica Of The Mercedes-AMG ONE Hypercar
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 days ago

The two-speed transmission feature in the model enables forward/backward and right/left movement

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S Globally Unveiled
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S Globally Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

27 days ago

This compact SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in about 4.3 seconds and can reach a top speed of 270 km/h

Mercedes-AMG Unveils New GLC 63 S and 43 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG Unveils New GLC 63 S and 43 Coupe
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

While both cars are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, the GLC 63 S also gets an additional electric motor, boosting its power output

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Mercedes-AMG Unveils The 739 bhp GT2 Pro
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved