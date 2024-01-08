Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs 1.32 Crore
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
Published on January 8, 2024
- Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2024 GLS facelift in India.
- To be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrain options.
- Rivals include the BMW X7 and Audi Q7.
Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2024 GLS SUV in India. Globally unveiled in April 2023, the model gets a range of cosmetic updates and some new features. The facelifted, flagship SUV will be offered in two variants with prices ranging from Rs 1.32 crore for the 450 petrol variant and 1.37 crore for the 450d diesel variant (ex-showroom).
The SUV gets a larger grille with four horizontal slats
On the cosmetic front, the most obvious change on the GLS facelift is the larger grille with four large horizontal slats. Other changes include a redesigned front bumper with reshaped intakes and side vents, new alloy wheels, a revised rear bumper and tweaked taillight graphics. Inside, Mercedes has updated the MBUX system with additional features and graphics. The off-road mode gets revised graphics for the gradient, lateral inclination, compass and steering angle readouts and also a new transparent bonnet view function courtesy of the SUV’s 360-degree camera set-up.
The GLS facelift gets a redesigned front bumper with reshaped intakes and side vents
The GLS facelift’s equipment list includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, memory seats with ventilation and heating functions, a wireless phone charger, and a 13-speaker Burmester surround sound system. Safety features include 9 airbags, 360-degree view cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors around the SUV. It also gets ADAS, which includes Active Lane Keep Assist, Cross Traffic Warning, Active Parking Assist, Front Collision Avoidance Assist and more.
The SUV continues to feature a 12.3-inch unit for the infotainment system and the digital instrument cluster
Coming to its powertrain, the GLS will be offered with a 3.0-litre petrol in the 450 variant and a 3.0-litre diesel engine in the 450d variant. The petrol motor churns out 375 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque while the diesel mill makes a peak power output of 362 bhp and 750 Nm.
The new GLS rivals the likes of the BMW X7 and Audi Q7.
