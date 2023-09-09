Mercedes-Benz Introduces Electric G-Class Prototype at IAA Munich
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
09-Sep-23 03:50 PM IST
Highlights
- Features a quad-motor setup and a high-density battery pack featuring silicon anode chemistry and the EQG for boost in the range
- Includes driving modes like Trail, Rock, Sand, and a creeper mode for controlled off-road navigation
- The EQG introduces the "G-Turn," allowing the vehicle to execute a 360-degree tank-like turn
Mercedes-Benz has showcased a near-production prototype of the electric G-Class SUV at the IAA Munich. This unveiling comes two years after the introduction of the Concept EQG.
Also Read: Toyota Globally Unveils 48-Volt Mild Hybrid System for Hilux and Land Cruiser Prado
It is a zero-emission SUV that is set to make its world premiere next year. While specific technical details remain closely guarded, insiders suggest the EQG will have a quad-motor setup and an optional high-density battery pack using silicon anode chemistry. This can enhance energy density by 20 to 40 per cent, delivering 800 Wh/l at the cell level and a substantial increase in driving range.
It is estimated that the EQG, due to its rugged build and boxy shape, will weigh around 3,000 kilograms or more. The electric G-Class will employ a modified version of the robust steel ladder-frame chassis that underpins its gasoline and diesel counterparts (W463). It also might be equipped with a double-wishbone front and trailing arm rear suspension. Furthermore, the battery will be securely housed within a steel case and encased in a carbon fibre-reinforced polymer compound.
Also Read: Apple and AAA Partner to Bring Satellite-Powered Roadside Assistance to iPhone Users
In addition to the standard driving modes (Eco, Comfort, Sport), the EQG might also incorporate specialised off-road capabilities with modes like Trail, Rock, Sand, and a creeper mode for controlled off-road navigation. A unique "G-Turn," feature will enable the vehicle to execute a 360-degree tank-like turn after selecting the desired direction using shift paddles. Production of the electric G-Class will take place alongside its internal combustion engine counterpart at the Magna Steyr facility in Graz, Austria.
Written by:- Ronit Agarwal
