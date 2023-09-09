Login

Mercedes-Benz Introduces Electric G-Class Prototype at IAA Munich

Production of the EQG will take place alongside the internal combustion engine model in Austria.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

09-Sep-23 03:50 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Features a quad-motor setup and a high-density battery pack featuring silicon anode chemistry and the EQG for boost in the range
  • Includes driving modes like Trail, Rock, Sand, and a creeper mode for controlled off-road navigation
  • The EQG introduces the "G-Turn," allowing the vehicle to execute a 360-degree tank-like turn

Mercedes-Benz has showcased a near-production prototype of the electric G-Class SUV at the IAA Munich. This unveiling comes two years after the introduction of the Concept EQG.

 

Also Read: Toyota Globally Unveils 48-Volt Mild Hybrid System for Hilux and Land Cruiser Prado
 

It is a zero-emission SUV that is set to make its world premiere next year. While specific technical details remain closely guarded, insiders suggest the EQG will have a quad-motor setup and an optional high-density battery pack using silicon anode chemistry. This can enhance energy density by 20 to 40 per cent, delivering 800 Wh/l at the cell level and a substantial increase in driving range.

It is estimated that the EQG, due to its rugged build and boxy shape, will weigh around 3,000 kilograms or more. The electric G-Class will employ a modified version of the robust steel ladder-frame chassis that underpins its gasoline and diesel counterparts (W463). It also might be  equipped with a double-wishbone front and trailing arm rear suspension. Furthermore, the battery will be securely housed within a steel case and encased in a carbon fibre-reinforced polymer compound.

 

Also Read: Apple and AAA Partner to Bring Satellite-Powered Roadside Assistance to iPhone Users

In addition to the standard driving modes (Eco, Comfort, Sport), the EQG might also incorporate specialised off-road capabilities with modes like Trail, Rock, Sand, and a creeper mode for controlled off-road navigation. A unique  "G-Turn," feature will enable the vehicle to execute a 360-degree tank-like turn after selecting the desired direction using shift paddles. Production of the electric G-Class will take place alongside its internal combustion engine counterpart at the Magna Steyr facility in Graz, Austria. 

 

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal 

# Mercedes-Benz EQG# EQG# Electric SUV# SUV# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes-Benz Electric SUV

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
54,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 18.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Mercedes-Benz Models

Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class

₹ 2.55 Crore

Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class

₹ 75 - 88 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

₹ 88 Lakh - 1.05 Crore

Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

₹ 60 - 66 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 - 1.21 Crore

Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC

₹ 73.5 - 74.5 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

₹ 44.9 - 48.9 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 71.1 Lakh - 1.1 Crore

Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class

₹ 1.6 - 1.69 Crore

Mercedes-Benz EQS
Mercedes-Benz EQS

₹ 1.55 Crore

Mercedes-Benz GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLB

₹ 63.8 - 69.8 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz EQB

₹ 77.5 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1.39 Crore

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Ashok Leyland Secures 1,282 Bus Orders From Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC)
Ashok Leyland Secures 1,282 Bus Orders From Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC)
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

Ashok Leyland has clinched an order for 1,282 fully assembled buses from the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC). The order stipulates the phased delivery of 55-seater fully assembled BS VI diesel buses featuring the iGen6 BS VI technology and at 147 kW (197 hp) H-series engine

StoreDot And Volvo Forge Partnership For EV Battery Technology
StoreDot And Volvo Forge Partnership For EV Battery Technology
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

This collaboration will create XFC cells that are finely tuned to meet the requirements of Volvo's forthcoming electric vehicle architectures

Third Edition Of The TVS MotoSoul Festival To Be Held At Goa
Third Edition Of The TVS MotoSoul Festival To Be Held At Goa
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

TVS gears up for MotoSoul 3.0, a two-day motorcycling festival in Goa on December 8-9. Attendees can expect freestyling events, product reveals, and interactive sessions.

Fire Risk Prompts Massive Recall Of 33 Lakh Hyundai And Kia Models In United States
Fire Risk Prompts Massive Recall Of 33 Lakh Hyundai And Kia Models In United States
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for 33 lakh vehicles of 25 models manufactured between the years 2010 to 2015 in accordance with regulations of the NHTSA in the United States. The risk stems from brake fluid leaks causing short circuits in electronic modules.

Skoda Subcompact SUV For India Set For Late-2024 Debut; No Plans For Hatch
Skoda Subcompact SUV For India Set For Late-2024 Debut; No Plans For Hatch
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

Expected to draw heavily from the Kushaq, Skoda’s entry-level SUV will go up against the likes of the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport Debuts With 612 BHP; Limited To 77 Units
Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport Debuts With 612 BHP; Limited To 77 Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

This limited-edition model is part of Porsche's celebration of its racing heritage at the Rennsport Reunion event in California and is not street-legal

Aston Martin DB12 Launched; Priced At Rs 4.59 Crore
Aston Martin DB12 Launched; Priced At Rs 4.59 Crore
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The DB12 is equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that makes higher power figures than the DB11’s V12

Honda To Unveil Multiple Car, Scooter Concepts At 2023 Japan Mobility Show
Honda To Unveil Multiple Car, Scooter Concepts At 2023 Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

On display will be an all-new electric sports car concept, concepts made from recycled materials and a new battery-swapping tech equipped scooter concept.

Maruti Suzuki India Has Over 3.2 Lakh Pending Orders Right Now
Maruti Suzuki India Has Over 3.2 Lakh Pending Orders Right Now
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Answering questions about the company's current backlog of orders, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said that the company’s total number of pending orders is more than 3.2 lakh units.

2024 Audi Q7 Test Mule Spotted With New Grille
2024 Audi Q7 Test Mule Spotted With New Grille
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The spy shots of the 2024 Audi Q7 reveal a new grille design, altered placement of the LED DRLs and a revised alloy wheel design

Skoda Subcompact SUV For India Set For Late-2024 Debut; No Plans For Hatch
Skoda Subcompact SUV For India Set For Late-2024 Debut; No Plans For Hatch
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

Expected to draw heavily from the Kushaq, Skoda’s entry-level SUV will go up against the likes of the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Maruti Suzuki India Has Over 3.2 Lakh Pending Orders Right Now
Maruti Suzuki India Has Over 3.2 Lakh Pending Orders Right Now
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Answering questions about the company's current backlog of orders, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said that the company’s total number of pending orders is more than 3.2 lakh units.

Next Generation BMW X2 And iX2 Teased
Next Generation BMW X2 And iX2 Teased
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

New BMW X2 teases its illuminated grille and coupe-SUV shape

BMW iX1 Electric SUV Sold Out For 2023
BMW iX1 Electric SUV Sold Out For 2023
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The BMW iX1 was launched at Rs 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India) arrives in India as a CBU unit

Mercedes-Benz EQE Review: Is It A Do-It-All Luxury EV?
Mercedes-Benz EQE Review: Is It A Do-It-All Luxury EV?
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV seems to have all the ingredients to be the do-it-all luxury electric vehicle. But is it though?

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Mercedes-Benz Introduces Electric G-Class Prototype at IAA Munich
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved