MG Comet EV-Based Electric SUV Spotted Testing, Global Debut This Year

The SUV shares its underpinnings with the MG Comet EV sold in India and could make its way to India around 2025
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 12, 2024

Story
  • The Baojun Yep will soon get a five-door version in China.
  • The Yep shares its underpinnings with the MG Comet EV sold in India.
  • MG Motor India could bring the Yep as a rebadged electric SUV in 2025.

The Baojun Yep subcompact electric SUV is all set to get a five-door version in select markets and the model was recently spotted testing. Likely to be badged as the Yep Plus, the electric SUV will be arriving in China in the first quarter of the year. What's noteworthy is that the Yep shares its underpinnings with the MG Comet EV sold in India and could make its way to India later. 

 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: MG Motor India Appoints Satinder Bajwa As Chief Business Officer


The Baojun Yep Plus will be an elongated version of the Yep SUV that was launched in China last year. The spy shots reveal a longer wheelbase and the extra set of doors. The Yep is around 3.4 metres in length while the Yep Plus will be just under four metres. The boxy profile has also been extended with subtle revisions to the taillight design and bumper. 

 


The Yep Plus will be based on the Global Small Electric Vehicle (GSEV) platform and is expected to get a larger battery pack than the 28.1 kWh unit on the Yep. The electric SUV is expected to offer around 300 km of range. The three-door Yep gets a single electric motor powering the rear axle that develops 67 bhp and 140 Nm. It gets a top speed of 100 kmph. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV400 Pro Launched With Twin 10.25-Inch Screens; Prices Start At Rs 15.49 Lakh

 


Reports suggest that the Baojun Yep could make its way to India around 2025 with few styling changes. The model is reportedly codenamed E260 and should be more popular given the SUV body style.


 

