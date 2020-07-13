MG Hector Plus vs MG Hector: Price Comparison

MG Motor India has launched the Hector Plus in India today with prices starting at ₹ 13.48 lakh. The Hector Plus comes to India a year after the company launched the 5-seater Hector in the country. The Hector Plus, comes equipped with more features and makes quite a statement with the captain seats in the middle row and of course the third row – which is the biggest addition of them all. Now, MG Motor India has made it very clear that the third row of the Hector Plus is not meant for adults and can only seat children. The Hector Plus, then makes a strong statement to all those who wanted more seats in the Hector. Now MG Motor India has given the customers what they want with the Hector Plus and when it comes to pricing, as we've said in our story, it has been very aggressively priced.

Also Read: MG Hector Plus Launched In India

MG Hector Plus 13.49 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Hector Plus is longer than the Hector 5-seater SUV

Also Read: MG Hector vs MG Hector Plus - What's Different

The Hector Plus Petrol starts at ₹ 13.48 lakh, while its 5 seater sibling starts at ₹ 12.84 lakh and that is just a difference of ₹ 64,000. In fact, except the base Style variant of the diesel, each and every other variant of the Hector Plus is more expensive by ₹ 64,000 in comparison. It's the base diesel, Style variant, that is more expensive by ₹ 43,000. The Style variant of the Hector is priced at ₹ 14 lakh while the 5-seater SUV version costs ₹ 14.43 lakh (both prices ex-showroom Delhi)

MG Hector Style Super Smart Sharp Petrol ₹ 12.84 lakh ₹ 13.64 lakh ₹ 16 lakh ₹ 17.56 lakh Petrol Hybrid - ₹ 14.22 lakh ₹ 15.32 lakh ₹ 16.64 lakh Diesel ₹ 14 lakh ₹ 15 lakh ₹ 16.50 lakh ₹ 17.89 lakh MG Hector Plus Petrol ₹ 13.48 lakh - ₹ 16.64 lakh ₹ 18.20 lakh Petrol Hybrid - - - ₹ 17.28 lakh Diesel ₹ 14.43 lakh ₹ 15.64 lakh ₹ 17.14 lakh ₹ 18.53 lakh

The Hector was launched a year ago in the 5 seater avatar

However, this price difference will be short lived as MG Motor India made it very clear that the Hector Plus was launched at Introductory prices. These introductory prices are valid only till August 13, 2020 after which the company is looking to hike the prices by almost ₹ 50,000. After August 13, then, this price difference will be a rather significant one and this means that the gap between the two cars will widen making the Hector Plus more expensive by ₹ 1.14 lakh.



For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.