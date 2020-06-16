MG (Maxus) G10 Updated With New Engines In China

MG Motor India had confirmed to us in April that the MG G10 is on the cards for India and is likely to arrive in 2022. It is sold under SAIC's Maxus brand in China, which of course is MG's sister unit. The MPV was showcased in India in February this year at the Auto Expo 2020. Now the Maxus G10 has been updated with a new engine line-up and some features in China and that expected to be seen on the India-spec model as well.

It is sold in China as the Maxus G10, the MPV has been christened MG G10 for the Indian market

It gets two new 2.0-litre engines now. First-up is the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that puts out 221 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and can be had either with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission. Then is the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo diesel engine that belts out 161 bhp and 375 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission while an eight-speed automatic gearbox is optional. This engine replaces the 1.9-litre, four-cylinder diesel unit. The new engines comply with China's upcoming emission norms and the model will get BS6 complaint engines as well at its launch in India.

The MG G10 will come with powered sliding rear doors, panaromic sunroof, and more

In addition to these new engines, the 2021 Maxus G10 will now also be available in eight-seater configuration along with seven-seater and nine-seater variants. In terms of dimensions, the MG G10 MPV is similar in size compared to the Kia Carnival, measuring in 5168 mm in length, 1980 mm in width, 1928 mm in height, and 3198 mm wheelbase. It comes with a panoramic sunroof, powered sliding rear doors, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control and MG's iSmart Connected Tech among others.

