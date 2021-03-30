carandbike logo
search

MG Motor India Reveals Interior Teaser Images Of Cyberster EV Concept

MG Motor India released a fresh set of teaser images of its upcoming electric supercar, the Cyberster. The new images give us a hint of what the interior of the car will look like. Also, let us remind you that the Cyberster EV Concept will have an in-built gaming console as well.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
2,853  Views
MG Motor releases teaser images of the interior of the MG Cyberster expand View Photos
MG Motor releases teaser images of the interior of the MG Cyberster

Highlights

  • MG Motor India releases new interior teaser images of Cyberster EV
  • The Cyberster EV gets a gaming pad inside the cabin
  • The electric car concept also gets zero-gravity seats
Tech News

The next big reveal from MG Motor will be the Cyberster concept, which is said to be an electric sportscar. Now, MG already released a set of exterior teaser images of the EV, but this time around, the company released a fresh set of digitalised teaser images which give us a glimpse of how the car will look from the inside. Interestingly, the two-door electric supercar also gets a gaming cockpit, claiming to be the first in this segment to offer such a feature. Of course, the new MG Cyberster is also expected to come with connected car technology along with 5G connectivity. MG Motor will take the wraps off the EV concept on March 31, 2021.

Also Read: MG Cyberster Concept EV Supercar Teased

6ca4auns

(The MG Cyberster EV also gets zero-gravity seats)

The new teaser images show that the Cyberster EV sportscar concept gets two zero-gravity sport seats along with a game-pad equipped steering wheel. MG says that the Cyberster EV's interior represents the seamless interaction between virtual and reality in the era of digital intelligence. The concept is inspired by 'digital fibre' theme, says MG. The images also show digitalized feathers on the front armrest and a tightly wrapped cockpit, which of course, doubles up as a gaming pad as well. One can also see big LED screen and a minimalist sense of design.

Talking about the game-pad steering wheel, it has a futuristic design, something we have seen in sci-fi movies, on space-crafts et al. It is done in black and white and gets two 4D buttons which can be operated using the thumbs and index fingers. The MG Cyberster's zero gravity seats adopt a multi-surface splicing design that provides strong support for the driver from all angles.

kt7m51u4

(The steering on the Cyberster EV doubles up as a gamepad as well)

The exterior design is likely to be bold and futuristic, with lines and language inspired by the MGB Roadster sportscar. Upfront, the car gets a sloping nose with a sleek air intake and large shovel-style lower lip with 'SAIC Design' and 'Cyberster' branding on them. The car also comes with oval interactive headlights. The rear section, on the other hand, gets Kammback styling with a flattened tail, with signature LED taillights. With also get to see an illuminated MG logo and a rear diffuser.

0 Comments

The MG Cyberster electric sportscar concept will be globally unveiled March 31, 2021.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on MG Cars

x
New-Generation KTM RC 390 Spotted Testing In India Ahead Of Launch This Year
New-Generation KTM RC 390 Spotted Testing In India Ahead Of Launch This Year
Volkswagen Taigun Compact SUV Revealed; Specs And Launch Details Out
Volkswagen Taigun Compact SUV Revealed; Specs And Launch Details Out
Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure Unveiled
Toyota Yaris Cross Adventure Unveiled
COVID-19 Pandemic: Government Extends Vehicle Documents Validity Till June 2021
COVID-19 Pandemic: Government Extends Vehicle Documents Validity Till June 2021
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities