MG Motor India Reveals Interior Teaser Images Of Cyberster EV Concept

The next big reveal from MG Motor will be the Cyberster concept, which is said to be an electric sportscar. Now, MG already released a set of exterior teaser images of the EV, but this time around, the company released a fresh set of digitalised teaser images which give us a glimpse of how the car will look from the inside. Interestingly, the two-door electric supercar also gets a gaming cockpit, claiming to be the first in this segment to offer such a feature. Of course, the new MG Cyberster is also expected to come with connected car technology along with 5G connectivity. MG Motor will take the wraps off the EV concept on March 31, 2021.

(The MG Cyberster EV also gets zero-gravity seats)

The new teaser images show that the Cyberster EV sportscar concept gets two zero-gravity sport seats along with a game-pad equipped steering wheel. MG says that the Cyberster EV's interior represents the seamless interaction between virtual and reality in the era of digital intelligence. The concept is inspired by 'digital fibre' theme, says MG. The images also show digitalized feathers on the front armrest and a tightly wrapped cockpit, which of course, doubles up as a gaming pad as well. One can also see big LED screen and a minimalist sense of design.

Talking about the game-pad steering wheel, it has a futuristic design, something we have seen in sci-fi movies, on space-crafts et al. It is done in black and white and gets two 4D buttons which can be operated using the thumbs and index fingers. The MG Cyberster's zero gravity seats adopt a multi-surface splicing design that provides strong support for the driver from all angles.

(The steering on the Cyberster EV doubles up as a gamepad as well)

The exterior design is likely to be bold and futuristic, with lines and language inspired by the MGB Roadster sportscar. Upfront, the car gets a sloping nose with a sleek air intake and large shovel-style lower lip with 'SAIC Design' and 'Cyberster' branding on them. The car also comes with oval interactive headlights. The rear section, on the other hand, gets Kammback styling with a flattened tail, with signature LED taillights. With also get to see an illuminated MG logo and a rear diffuser.

The MG Cyberster electric sportscar concept will be globally unveiled March 31, 2021.

