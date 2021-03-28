carandbike logo
search

MG Cyberster Electric Supercar Teased; Gets 800 Km Range And A Gaming Cockpit

The new MG Cyberster has been designed by SAIC Design, and will be making its global debut on March 31, 2021. It is also expected to come with a electric range of 800 km.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
MG Motor is expected to officially unveil the new electric supercar on March 31, 2021 expand View Photos
MG Motor is expected to officially unveil the new electric supercar on March 31, 2021

Highlights

  • MG is all set to reveal its new electric supercar - Cyberster
  • The new MG Cyberster comes with a gaming cockpit
  • The new MG Cyberster is expected to come with a range of 800 km
Tech News

Morris Garages (MG) has released a set of new teaser images for its upcoming electric supercar - the MG Cyberster. Interestingly, the two-door electric supercar will also come with a gaming cockpit, and it claimed to be the first in this segment to offer such a feature. Of course, the new MG Cyberster is also expected to come with connected car technology along with 5G connectivity. MG Motor is expected to officially unveil the new electric supercar on March 31, 2021. It is also expected to come with a electric range of 800 km.

Now the teaser images do not give us a proper look at the whole car, however, based on the elements that have been revealed, we expect to see a bold futuristic-looking concept. Upfront, the car gets a sloping nose with a sleek air intake and large shovel-style lower lip with 'SAIC Design' and 'Cyberster' branding on them. The car also comes with oval interactive headlamps.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India To Launch 7 AMG Models In 2021; More To Be Produced Locally

lfs18ct8

The new MG Cyberster Electric Supercar has been designed by SAIC Design

The profile of the car comes with a nice sculpted design, which is accentuated by the large alloy wheels and sharp side skirts, along with the SAIC design branding. The rear section, on the other hand, gets Kammback styling with a flattened tail, with signature LED taillamps. With also get to see an illuminated MG logo and a rear diffuser.

Also Read: MG Motor India To Cover COVID-19 Vaccination Cost For Its Employees

3fa4t1vk

The rear section, on the other hand, gets Kammback styling with a flattened tail, with signature LED taillamps

0 Comments

The detailed technical specifications are yet to be revealed, however, the new MG Cyberster is claimed to offer an electric range of 800 km, with a 0-100 kmph time of 3-seconds. Details about the battery pack, electric motor, power output and charging capacity are likely to be revealed at the time of its global debut.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
Insurance For Used Cars: Things You Should Know
Insurance For Used Cars: Things You Should Know
Fuel Prices Reduced Marginally For The Second Day Across India
Fuel Prices Reduced Marginally For The Second Day Across India
Benelli's Parent Company Reveals New 600 cc, 700 cc Models
Benelli's Parent Company Reveals New 600 cc, 700 cc Models
Benelli India Inaugurates 41st Dealership In Howrah
Benelli India Inaugurates 41st Dealership In Howrah
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities