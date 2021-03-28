MG Cyberster Electric Supercar Teased; Gets 800 Km Range And A Gaming Cockpit

Morris Garages (MG) has released a set of new teaser images for its upcoming electric supercar - the MG Cyberster. Interestingly, the two-door electric supercar will also come with a gaming cockpit, and it claimed to be the first in this segment to offer such a feature. Of course, the new MG Cyberster is also expected to come with connected car technology along with 5G connectivity. MG Motor is expected to officially unveil the new electric supercar on March 31, 2021. It is also expected to come with a electric range of 800 km.

Here's the captivating MG Cyberster – the world's first pure supercar equipped with a gaming cockpit. #Cyberster #MorrisGarages pic.twitter.com/bq83dR9Qm9 — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) March 27, 2021

Now the teaser images do not give us a proper look at the whole car, however, based on the elements that have been revealed, we expect to see a bold futuristic-looking concept. Upfront, the car gets a sloping nose with a sleek air intake and large shovel-style lower lip with 'SAIC Design' and 'Cyberster' branding on them. The car also comes with oval interactive headlamps.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India To Launch 7 AMG Models In 2021; More To Be Produced Locally

The new MG Cyberster Electric Supercar has been designed by SAIC Design

The profile of the car comes with a nice sculpted design, which is accentuated by the large alloy wheels and sharp side skirts, along with the SAIC design branding. The rear section, on the other hand, gets Kammback styling with a flattened tail, with signature LED taillamps. With also get to see an illuminated MG logo and a rear diffuser.

Also Read: MG Motor India To Cover COVID-19 Vaccination Cost For Its Employees

The rear section, on the other hand, gets Kammback styling with a flattened tail, with signature LED taillamps

The detailed technical specifications are yet to be revealed, however, the new MG Cyberster is claimed to offer an electric range of 800 km, with a 0-100 kmph time of 3-seconds. Details about the battery pack, electric motor, power output and charging capacity are likely to be revealed at the time of its global debut.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.