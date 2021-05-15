Minda Announces Vaccination Drive For Its Employees Across Organisation

Minda Corporation Limited today announced to undertake an extensive free COVID-19 vaccination drive for all its permanent and contractual employees across 30 offices and manufacturing locations in India. Over 15,000 employees will be covered under this initiative and the drive will cover two shots of the vaccine for all employees in phases, as per the guidelines prescribed by the Government. The vaccination drive conducted by Minda Group is in line with the ongoing protocols of the Government of India. The drive will be conducted on voluntary basis across all manufacturing facilities.

Ashok Minda, Chairman and GCEO, Minda Corporation, said, "At Spark Minda, we understand how important it is to focus on social impacts, health and wellbeing of employees in order to develop a sustainable world. The ongoing crisis besides being disruptive has also prompted us to take a call on exhaustively supporting employees to get over with such inopportune moments. Our efforts towards conducting the vaccination drive rest on our values - "We are in this together" and we shall also ensure all necessary steps are being taken towards a successful execution of this drive."

The vaccination drive will be conducted across the organisation.

Moreover, the company is also providing "medical tele-consultation" for Covid and non-Covid health issues through specialized doctors at pan India level for all employees and associates in the country. Automakers across the industry have been conducting vaccine drives in their respective organisations. Carmakers like Tata Motors and MG Motor among others too have conducted vaccination drives. These drives do not cover just employees within the production units and headquarters, but also at the dealership level.

