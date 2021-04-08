Spark Minda Partners With Ride Vision To Bring ADAS Technology For Two-Wheelers In India

The ADAS technology will be offered for new motorcycles and in the aftermarket

Minda Corporation has announced the partnership of its group company Spark Minda with Israel-based Ride Vision, to bring its range of artificial intelligence-enabled Collision Avoidance Technology (CAT) products for the Indian two-wheeler market. Ride Vision is a solutions company in Advanced Driver Assistance Safety (ADAS) technology. It's not clear at the moment as to which two-wheeler maker will be adopting the technology first on their vehicles. Ride Vision says it plans to bring for the first localised Collision Avoidance package that meets the need of the Indian market.

Speaking on the partnership, Ashok Minda, Chairman and GCEO, Minda Corporation, said, "We are extremely happy to partner with Ride Vision to introduce technology that will make a difference to the life of 2- wheeler riders and will help in achieving the objective of zero road fatality set by the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways by 2030. Spark Minda is committed to offering advanced products, technologies and solutions for increasing human safety. Going forward, we will focus on introducing new products, technologies and system solutions in electronics, light weighting, active safety, electric mobility space organically and inorganically."

Ride Vision's CAT will bring a number of electronic aids to two-wheelers

Uri Lavi, CEO & Co-founder of Ride Vision, said, "We are excited to partner with Spark Minda, a leading Indian Tier-1 company. Motorbike riders in India will be safer on roads as through this partnership with Spark Minda, we will introduce the first localised Ride Vision's Collision Avoidance product that fits the needs and budget of the Indian market".

The Collision Avoidance Technology package will bring a number of electronic safety aids including Forward Collision Alert, Distance Keeping Alert, Blind Spot Alert, Dangerous Overtake Alert, Auto Video Recording, and more. The technology is already seen on several premium cars, and certainly will be a welcome addition on two-wheelers as well. Ride Vision its Collision Avoidance Technology has been developed to address the challenges on Indian roads for two and three-wheelers.

