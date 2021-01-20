OSRAM Partners With LeddarTech For LiDARs & ADAS Systems 

LeddarTech has partnered with OSRAM in a deal that involves LeddarTech LiDAR hardware and software which will be integrated into the OSRAM Percept platform for LiDA ₹ Percept is the first solid-state flexible LiDAR platform which has been tailored for automotive purposes. OSRAM has a singular intent to provide automotive OEMs mid-to-long-range platform. The main intent here is to provide all automotive OEMs with the world's first ADAS and autonomous driving systems at mass-market pricing. "Early in 2017, OSRAM recognized LeddarTech's promising technological LiDAR approach based on unique software and hardware components and therefore invested $70 million to become a major shareholder," said Dr Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.

"Since then, we have committed over $70 million more on developing LiDAR products, which has allowed OSRAM to offer LiDAR solutions to Tier 1s and OEMs that meet their cost and performance requirements for mass deployment," he added.

LiDAR works like a Radar but instead of sounds it throws laser beams to detect objects around the vehicle

OSRAM and LeddarTech are also partnering to deliver perception software that can offer enhanced 3D environmental models using the Percept LiDAR. This will be a combination of the LeddarTech's perception technology which includes RAW data sensor fusion and enhanced and cost-effective ADAS systems that use affordable LiDAR system in tandem with cameras, radars and affordable computing hardware.

"LeddarTech is honoured by the commitments expressed by OSRAM, one of the most respected and by far the largest lighting automotive suppliers in the world. OSRAM's presence selling into every major OEM with the PERCEPT LiDAR platform will transform the automotive industry and enable mass deployment of ADAS systems, leading to a significantly safer and vastly enhanced user experience," stated Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech.

"OSRAM is one of the most respected automotive suppliers for optical systems and is positioned to be one of the leading suppliers of automotive LiDAR solutions." Boulanger continued.

"LeddarTech's expertise in LiDAR, sensor fusion, and perception technology, combined with OSRAM's industrialization competencies and their track record in delivering highly reliable and quality automotive modules, is destined to be the model of a winning partnership for the industry," he added.

