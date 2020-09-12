New Cars and Bikes in India
MMRT Introduces Arrive And Drive Track Sessions To Catch Up On Racing Fun

The Madras Motor Race Track is conducting the Arrive and Drive programme that allows auto enthusiasts to sign for track sessions driving the race-spec Volkswagen Polo.

MMRT has partnered with Volkswagen Motorsport for its Arrive and Drive programme

Highlights

  • The program comprises each session of 25 minutes at a cost of Rs. 9000
  • MMRT has tied up with Volkswagen Motorsport for the race-spec Polo
  • The next session will be held on September 13, 2020 between 2 pm and 6 pm

Motorsport enthusiasts can now head to the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) near Chennai to drive race cars under the circuit's new 'Arrive and Drive' programme. The new initiative offers a platform for motoring fanatics to rent a race-spec Volkswagen Polo on the track for a session of 25 minutes. Much like the name suggests, the programme allows you to find speed thrills on the track without having to participate in a motor racing series. The cost for a session stands at ₹ 9000 and covers the cost of the track, car rental, fuel, tyres, and mechanics.

tj818blc

The MMRT circuit was re-opened in June this year for track days and private testing for OEMs

Organisers at the MMRT have tied up with Volkswagen Motorsport to make the programme available and aim to bring some motoring action in the middle of the pandemic. With motorsport events yet to get the green signal, enthusiasts can head to the track to find their speed thrills in a safe and controlled environment. Enthusiasts opting for the Arrive and Drive programme will be allowed to book as many as four sessions in a single day. Meanwhile, the track was re-opened in June this year for paid track sessions and product testing for OEMs with new safety protocols in place.

The MMRT Arrive and Drive programme held its first session on September 6, 2020, with the next session to be held on September 13 this year. The circuit plans to host such days after alternate weekend alongside its track days that allows enthusiasts to bring their own cars and motorcycles to the track.

The Arrive and Drive programme will not have training sessions but there will be marshalls and experts on the track to ensure a driving evaluation takes place along with a safety briefing. The track also holds training days for those interested in learning precision driving on a race circuit. The organisers could also add the race-spec Volkswagen Vento under the Arrive and Drive programme.

