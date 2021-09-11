More Electric Vehicles Registered In Delhi Than CNG Vehicles Since EV Policy Launch: Report

The Delhi EV Policy was announced on August 7, 2020, and the incentives helped reduce the upfront cost of an EV by a big margin. A year since the announcement, we now have sales figures to see if the policy has brought any change and the numbers are definitely encouraging. According to a recent report, EV sales have seen a spike in volumes over CNG-powered models in recent months. About 2603 electric vehicles were sold in August this year, which is more than the 1966 CNG-powered vehicles sold during the same period. Interestingly, the trend repeated itself in July as well where 2413 EVs were sold, as opposed to 2357 CNG vehicles.

As per figures shared by Delhi government in August, the share of EVs in new vehicles sales has gone up from 1.2 per cent between August 2019 and July 2020, to 3.3 per cent between August 2020 and July 2021, since the announcement of the EV Policy.

In terms of sales this year, the report states that about 1445 EVs were sold in January 2021, while CNG vehicle sales stood at 2121 units for the same month. The number increased to 1599 units for EVs in February, while going up for CNG vehicles as well at 2648 units. It was in March when EV sales were higher at 2914 units, while CNG vehicle volumes stood at 2201 units. Sales dropped in April due to the second wave of the pandemic with 1120 EVs and 1551 CNG vehicles sold. But volumes plummeted completely in May with just 2 EVs and no CNG vehicle sales but saw a spike as the markets opened up June onwards.

The bulk of EV sales in Delhi comprises e-rickshaws, electric two-wheelers, followed by three-wheelers. Meanwhile, CNG vehicles sold in the national capital primarily comprise three-wheelers. The number of petrol-CNG powered passenger cas sold in the capital though remain higher.

The Delhi government is working with the central government to induct more e-buses, while also handing out more permits to e-rickshaws

The report further suggests that permits for three-wheelers will be given only to e-autos going forward, which makes room for about 4000 new electric three-wheelers on Delhi streets soon. Moreover, the Delhi government is also in talks with the central government on easing restrictions on the number of e-buses that can be inducted under the FAME II scheme. The state government aims to induct up to 5,000 of such buses in the capital's public transport fleet in the next five years.

In addition to adding new e-vehicles on the road, the Delhi EV Policy also focuses on improving the charging infrastructure. The Delhi Transport Corporation recently signed a MoU with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) for installing charging stations and battery swapping stations at bus depots and terminals.