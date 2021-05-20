More Powerful Benelli Leoncino 550 May Be Introduced

The Benelli Leoncino 500 is an appealing neo-retro urban scrambler, and the BS6 model was launched in India just a few months ago, in February. But new product leaks from China suggest that the next updated model could get a displacement bump in its engine, as well as more performance. Benelli's parent company Qianjiang has filed type-approval documents for a new retro-styled motorcycle to be marketed under the QJMoto brand name in China. Leaked documents suggest that the QJMotor 500, despite the '500' name, actually sports a 549 cc, parallel-twin engine, with additional 3.4 bhp than the current Leoncino 500.

The QJMotor 550 has been revealed in two variants with the base variant with a steel swingarm and Benelli branded brakes

The 499 cc parallel-twin engine of the Benelli Leoncino 500 in its current form makes 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 46 Nm at 6,000 rpm. However, images revealed in the type-approval documents show a similar QJMotor bike but with a larger 549 cc engine, so even the Leoncino 500 may be heading for an increase in engine capacity. The QJMotor carries the number 501 on the side panel, but also the number 550 on the side of the fuel tank, and is codenamed 'QJ-500-19', but the Chinese type approval documents do confirm the 549 cc engine capacity, as well as its weight, which is 193 kg, which is 14 kg less than the Leoncino 500.

The 2021 Benelli Leoncino 500 is priced in India at ₹ 4,59,900 (Ex-showroom)

Two versions of the new QJMotor 550 have been type approved in China, with the basic model with the same tubular steel swingarm as the Leoncino 500, while a higher-spec variant with an aluminium swingarm. The front brake calipers and discs are also different on each model, with Benelli-branded calipers on the base model, while the higher-spec model seems to get Brembo calipers.

The big question though is if and when Benelli decides to update the Leoncino 500 with the same engine. Considering the BS6 Leoncino 500 only went on sale a few months ago in India, even if it's updated, it will be at least another year or more, for the Leoncino 500 to be updated. And although QJMotor is the Qianjiang Group's Chinese brand, both brands continue to have distinct product line-ups and are positioned at different markets.

