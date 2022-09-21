MoRTH Digitises Vehicle Scrappage By Reducing Few Processes

The Vehicle Scrappage Scheme has been further streamlined by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to facilitate ease of operation. In a new notification dated September 13, the MoRTH said that the entire process was now IT driven allowing car owners to apply for the vehicle scrappage scheme via the Vahan portal while also making the deregistration process digital via the portal.

Additionally, the new amendments make scrappage easier across states with vehicle owners able to access registered vehicle scrappage facilities (RVSF) in any state irrespective of vehicle registration. Furthermore, RVSF are no longer required to apply for cyber security certifications as well as verify vehicle records with the police before commencing the vehicle scrappage. The RVSF will have access to stolen vehicle data via the Vahan portal. The Certificate of Deposit, issued once the vehicle is handed over to the scrappage centre, will also be issued digitally and uploaded to the Vahan portal.

Additionally, the new amendments leave the onus of the submission of the vehicle’s original registration (punched/defaced) and the Certificate of Deposit on the RVSF. The RVSF will also be required to maintain records and documents of any vehicle scrapped for a period of 10 years.

Car owners however will be required to submit documents to prove vehicle ownership at the time of applying for vehicle scrappage. Furthermore, the digital Certificate of Deposit along with any required documents will suffice as proof to claim scrappage incentives at the time of purchase of a new vehicle. The certificate will be valid for a period of 2 years.