Tata Motors Opens New Vehicle Scrapping Facility in Chandigarh

Tata Motors has opened its fourth Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Chandigarh, in line with its commitment towards sustainable mobility. The scrapping unit, named ‘Re.Wi.Re', an acronym for Recycle with Respect, was inaugurated by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility MD Shailesh Chandra.

The Chandigarh facility has an annual capacity to dismantle 12,000 end-of-life vehicles. It can scrap both passenger and commercial vehicles of any brand as per India’s vehicle scrappage policy guidelines. The RVSF has been set up and is operated by Tata Motors’ partner Dada Trading Company.

As a fully digitalized and paperless unit, the Re.Wi.Re facility features dedicated dismantling processes for commercial and passenger vehicles. Specialised stations exist for the recycling of components including batteries, tires, oils and gases. Meticulous vehicle documentation and dismantling ensures maximum safety and recovery.

This Chandigarh launch follows the successful establishment of similar RVSF units by Tata Motors in Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar and Surat over recent years. With the capacity to sustainably scrap 12,000 vehicles annually, it represents a significant augmentation of Tata’s scrappage infrastructure.

According to Tata Motors MD Shailesh Chandra, the new facility signifies a monumental leap towards greater sustainability and promotion of circular economy practices in the Indian automotive sector. Alongside its clean mobility push, Tata Motors hopes to drive positive change by enabling customers to recycle vehicles in an ethical manner.