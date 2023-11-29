Tata Motors Opens New Vehicle Scrapping Facility in Chandigarh
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 29, 2023
Highlights
- Tata Motors opens 4th Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Chandigarh.
- Facility can dismantle 12,000 vehicles per year sustainably.
- Accepts end-of-life passenger, commercial vehicles of any brand.
Tata Motors has opened its fourth Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Chandigarh, in line with its commitment towards sustainable mobility. The scrapping unit, named ‘Re.Wi.Re', an acronym for Recycle with Respect, was inaugurated by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility MD Shailesh Chandra.
Also Read: Tata Motors Mulls Price Hike For Passenger Vehicles, EVs In January 2024
The Chandigarh facility has an annual capacity to dismantle 12,000 end-of-life vehicles. It can scrap both passenger and commercial vehicles of any brand as per India’s vehicle scrappage policy guidelines. The RVSF has been set up and is operated by Tata Motors’ partner Dada Trading Company.
As a fully digitalized and paperless unit, the Re.Wi.Re facility features dedicated dismantling processes for commercial and passenger vehicles. Specialised stations exist for the recycling of components including batteries, tires, oils and gases. Meticulous vehicle documentation and dismantling ensures maximum safety and recovery.
Also Read: Tata Power Establishes Electric Car Charging Stations On Chandigarh-Shimla Highway
This Chandigarh launch follows the successful establishment of similar RVSF units by Tata Motors in Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar and Surat over recent years. With the capacity to sustainably scrap 12,000 vehicles annually, it represents a significant augmentation of Tata’s scrappage infrastructure.
According to Tata Motors MD Shailesh Chandra, the new facility signifies a monumental leap towards greater sustainability and promotion of circular economy practices in the Indian automotive sector. Alongside its clean mobility push, Tata Motors hopes to drive positive change by enabling customers to recycle vehicles in an ethical manner.
