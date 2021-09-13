Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello Unveiled

Italian motorcycle brand Moto Guzzi has unveiled the all-new Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello to celebrate the brand's 100th anniversary. The V100 Mandello will be powered by a new v-twin engine, with a 90-degree layout, with a DOHC design, with chain-driven cams, four valves per cylinder and forward facing exhaust ports. The new v-twin engine uses a bore and stroke of 96 mm by 72 mm, and is expected to make around 110-120 bhp, and will provide a flat torque curve. For now, there are no other details available, and Moto Guzzi is expected to reveal the bike at the 2021 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan in November.

The Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello will be powered by a new liquid-cooled v-twin engine

Moto Guzzi's 100th anniversary celebrations were disrupted by the pandemic. Initially, the anniversary (March 1921 - March 2021) was to be marked earlier this year, and the gathering and celebrations was pushed to September 2021. Now, even that date has been pushed further to September 2022. But the V100 Mandello will be officially unveiled at the EICMA show, which will be held in Milan from November 23-28, 2021. More details are expected to be announced at the time of the bike being officially unveiled at the Milan show.

The Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello is a GT sports tourer, and is quite a looker. The design is not inspired by earlier Guzzi models, but more an amalgamation of modern lines with hints of heritage Moto Guzzi design elements. The V100 comes with beautiful lines, with adjustable front windscreen and flanks, with a flowing design language which is more sportsbike, than a touring bike. Moto Guzzi has also released a video showcasing the new bike, and a look at its details, including Brembo brake calipers and other components. More information will be announced at the EICMA show in November 2021.