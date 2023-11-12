MotoGP: Alex Marquez Dominates Sepang Sprint From Martin As Bagnaia Receives Protection From Bastianini
By Yashraj Singh
2 mins read
12-Nov-23 10:31 AM IST
Highlights
- Pramac's Jorge Martin strategically narrowed the championship lead held by Francesco Bagnaia.
- The race saw crashes for both factory Honda riders, with Marc Marquez rejoining to finish 21st, and Joan Mir taking the last position.
- Despite Bagnaia's podium finish, the championship leader's lead has now narrowed to 11 points.
In a high-stakes sprint at the Sepang International Circuit, Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez showcased dominant form, securing victory in the MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix sprint. The race not only added to Marquez's impressive Saturday record but also witnessed Pramac's Jorge Martin strategically narrowing the championship lead held by current leader Francesco Bagnaia.
Also Read: MotoGP: Bagnaia Claims Pole Position Ahead Of Martin And Bastianini In Critical Sepang Qualifying
The 10-lap sprint unfolded with Bagnaia leading the pack after a strong start from pole position. However, the relentless charge of Alex Marquez quickly altered the dynamics of the race. Marquez's speed and precision saw him swiftly overtaking Bagnaia, setting the stage for an intense battle at the front.
As Marquez seized the lead, Martin faced an early setback, slipping to fourth off the line. Undeterred, Martin initiated a comeback, reclaiming positions and engaging in a fierce battle with Bagnaia. A daring move at the penultimate corner allowed Martin to secure second place, adding valuable points to his championship pursuit.
Also Read: EICMA 2023: Ducati Unveils Limited Edition 2024 Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916
Despite a minor hiccup with debris getting lodged in Bagnaia's front right wing, the championship leader managed to hold on to a podium finish. The final laps of the race were marked by a tight contest between Bagnaia and his determined teammate, Enea Bastianini, who showcased remarkable performance throughout the sprint.
Also Read: EICMA 2023: Honda Unveils MY24 CBR600RR
Last year’s championship bronze medalist and four-time grand prix winner, Bastianini, opted to play the team game despite clearly being quicker than his championship leader teammate. The Italians brought it home third and fourth ahead of a resurgent Brad Binder in the dying laps, limiting the damage Martin inflicted on Bagnaia’s lead in the standings.
Marquez's commanding lead of over a second at the chequered flag underscored his dominance, marking his second Saturday win of the season. Martin's strategic moves and Bagnaia's resilience added drama to the race, setting the tone for a highly competitive Sunday Grand Prix.
Behind the leading trio, Brad Binder secured fifth place, showcasing KTM's competitive edge. Jack Miller, Marco Bezzecchi, Johann Zarco, and Luca Marini completed the top nine, contributing to a strong showing for Ducati and KTM in the sprint.
Aprilia's Maverick Vinales finished as the lead rider for his team in 10th place, while Franco Morbidelli emerged as the top Yamaha rider in 11th. The Yamaha team faced challenges, with Fabio Quartararo dropping to 16th after an incident.
The race saw crashes for both factory Honda riders, with Marc Marquez rejoining to finish 21st, and Joan Mir taking the last position. Ducati wildcard Alvaro Bautista found himself between the two Honda riders in 22nd.
As the championship battle intensifies, Bagnaia's lead has now narrowed to 11 points. The Sepang International Circuit, known for its challenges, sets the stage for a thrilling Sunday Grand Prix, promising fans more gripping action and strategic manoeuvres.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18879 second ago
By winning the Malaysian Grand Prix, the Italian claimed his first MotoGP win since Aragon last September and his first for the factory Ducati team
-11375 second ago
The new generation Camry will debut alongside a new Crown variant at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show on November 14th.
-5403 second ago
The EVX concept was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and is slated to be the brand’s first all-electric model in India
17 hours ago
The two projects will be undertaken in Gothenburg, Sweden and in California, USA
21 hours ago
The California Special pack is only available with the Mustang GT models and adds unique blue cosmetic elements to the vehicle.
22 hours ago
Bagnaia's return to pole position after a month was accompanied by dramatic moments, including counting rivals while riding through the pitlane.
23 hours ago
The touring motorcycle from the Italian brand uses the four-cylinder supercharged engine from Kawasaki’s H2 series.
1 day ago
Ferrari unveils a special livery for its SF-23 Formula 1 car, paying tribute to its American racing history, particularly the iconic Ferrari 312B driven by Mario Andretti in 1971.
1 day ago
The Mahindra Scorpio family accounts for the highest number of pending orders at present with close to 1.20 lakh open bookings.
1 day ago
The actor shared photos of her taking delivery of the brand-new BMW on her social media account. The model is a 630i M Sport Signature edition.
22 hours ago
Bagnaia's return to pole position after a month was accompanied by dramatic moments, including counting rivals while riding through the pitlane.
13 days ago
Martin completed the dream set in Thailand with pole, sprint win and grand prix victory as he cut Bagnaia’s championship lead to just 13 points.
14 days ago
Martin set a scorching lap time of 1 minute and 29.287 seconds, breaking the previous lap record and securing his third consecutive pole position
20 days ago
The decision followed a Moto2 race that was red-flagged after numerous crashes in treacherous conditions.
21 days ago
The Australian Grand Prix delivered once again with an instant classic with the veteran Frenchman snatching the lead from long-time race leader, title challenger and teammate Jorge Martin on the final lap.