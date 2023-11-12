Login

MotoGP: Alex Marquez Dominates Sepang Sprint From Martin As Bagnaia Receives Protection From Bastianini

Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez showcased dominance in the Malaysian Grand Prix sprint at Sepang, securing a commanding victory and marking his second Saturday win of the season
By Yashraj Singh

2 mins read

12-Nov-23 10:31 AM IST

  • Pramac's Jorge Martin strategically narrowed the championship lead held by Francesco Bagnaia.
  • The race saw crashes for both factory Honda riders, with Marc Marquez rejoining to finish 21st, and Joan Mir taking the last position.
  • Despite Bagnaia's podium finish, the championship leader's lead has now narrowed to 11 points.

In a high-stakes sprint at the Sepang International Circuit, Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez showcased dominant form, securing victory in the MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix sprint. The race not only added to Marquez's impressive Saturday record but also witnessed Pramac's Jorge Martin strategically narrowing the championship lead held by current leader Francesco Bagnaia.

 

Also Read: MotoGP: Bagnaia Claims Pole Position Ahead Of Martin And Bastianini In Critical Sepang Qualifying

The 10-lap sprint unfolded with Bagnaia leading the pack after a strong start from pole position. However, the relentless charge of Alex Marquez quickly altered the dynamics of the race. Marquez's speed and precision saw him swiftly overtaking Bagnaia, setting the stage for an intense battle at the front.

 

As Marquez seized the lead, Martin faced an early setback, slipping to fourth off the line. Undeterred, Martin initiated a comeback, reclaiming positions and engaging in a fierce battle with Bagnaia. A daring move at the penultimate corner allowed Martin to secure second place, adding valuable points to his championship pursuit.

 

Also Read: EICMA 2023: Ducati Unveils Limited Edition 2024 Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916

Despite a minor hiccup with debris getting lodged in Bagnaia's front right wing, the championship leader managed to hold on to a podium finish. The final laps of the race were marked by a tight contest between Bagnaia and his determined teammate, Enea Bastianini, who showcased remarkable performance throughout the sprint.

 

Also Read: EICMA 2023: Honda Unveils MY24 CBR600RR

 

Last year’s championship bronze medalist and four-time grand prix winner, Bastianini, opted to play the team game despite clearly being quicker than his championship leader teammate. The Italians brought it home third and fourth ahead of a resurgent Brad Binder in the dying laps, limiting the damage Martin inflicted on Bagnaia’s lead in the standings. 

 

Marquez's commanding lead of over a second at the chequered flag underscored his dominance, marking his second Saturday win of the season. Martin's strategic moves and Bagnaia's resilience added drama to the race, setting the tone for a highly competitive Sunday Grand Prix.

Behind the leading trio, Brad Binder secured fifth place, showcasing KTM's competitive edge. Jack Miller, Marco Bezzecchi, Johann Zarco, and Luca Marini completed the top nine, contributing to a strong showing for Ducati and KTM in the sprint.

 

Aprilia's Maverick Vinales finished as the lead rider for his team in 10th place, while Franco Morbidelli emerged as the top Yamaha rider in 11th. The Yamaha team faced challenges, with Fabio Quartararo dropping to 16th after an incident.

 

The race saw crashes for both factory Honda riders, with Marc Marquez rejoining to finish 21st, and Joan Mir taking the last position. Ducati wildcard Alvaro Bautista found himself between the two Honda riders in 22nd.

As the championship battle intensifies, Bagnaia's lead has now narrowed to 11 points. The Sepang International Circuit, known for its challenges, sets the stage for a thrilling Sunday Grand Prix, promising fans more gripping action and strategic manoeuvres.

 

