MotoGP: Zarco Beats Quartararo By 0.01s To Claim Pole For German GP

Pramac Ducati's Johann Zarco pipped Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo by 0,011s to take the pole position for the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring circuit.
authorBy Sameer Contractor
19-Jun-21 08:50 PM IST
Highlights
  • Johann Zarco set a time of 1m20.236s to claim the pole position
  • Aprilia starts a premier-class race from the front row in 21 years
  • Marc Marquez starts fifth on the grid alongside Miller & Oliveira

Johann Zarco beat Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo in a qualifying session of epic proportions. The Pramac rider stormed to the pole position after a fantastic lap and set a time of 1m20.236s at Sachsenring with just two minutes remaining on the clock. The rider pipped Quartararo to claim the top spot on the grid for tomorrow, ending the rider's five consecutive pole positions in the previous races. Also starting in the front row is Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia after a phenomenal run that places him 0.211s behind the pole-sitter. This is also Aprilia's first front-row start in 21 years.

Also Read: MotoGP: KTM's Miguel Oliveira Wins Action-Packed Catalan GP

Quartararo started the qualifying session with a strong pace as he dropped a time of 1m20.4s setting the benchmark for the grid. It wasn't long before Marc Marquez on the Repsol Honda moved up to second on the time sheets followed by Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin. However, Zarco managed to put two superb laps that set the time sheets on fire, helping him beat Quartararo's time by 0.011s. The rider was attempting for a third lap when he crashed at Turn 5, bringing out the yellow flags.

However, that was enough for the rider to claim the pole position and make it a French 1-2 since the 2020 Brno GP. Marquez, who remains the last winner at Sachsenring dropped to fifth after Jack Miller bettered his time and settled for fourth missing out on the front row by 0.061s. Miguel Oliveira of KTM starts sixth, followed by Pramac's Martin and Pol Espargaro on the Honda. LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami is placed ninth on the grid with Francesco Bagnaia on the factory Ducati in 10th place.

Returning to MotoGP after his wrist fracture, Alex Rins of Suzuki claimed 11th on the grid followed by Alex Marquez of LCR in 12th place.
