Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley Davidson Nightster X440Honda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Motovolt Mobility Unveils The M7; Priced At Rs 1.22 Lakhs

The introductory offer price for the M7 starts at Rs 1,22,000, with an initial booking amount of Rs 999
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 7, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Motovolt M7 features a 3kWh battery
  • Has a certified range of 166 km in eco mode.
  • Offered in six colours.

Motovolt Mobility has introduced the Motovolt M7. Central to the M7's design is a 3 kWh battery unit, with over 1000 charge cycles as claimed by the automaker. The battery is encased in aluminium which adheres to AIS 156 standards (IP67) which makes this battery waterproof.

 

Also Read: Skoda Epiq Electric Concept SUV Unveiled

Having an ARAI-certified range of 166 km in eco mode, the M7 is offered a single battery with the option to upgrade to a dual system. The e-scooter has a top speed of 60 kmph. The M7 is offered with four riding modes - Eco, Power, Sports, and Cruise, and gets a reverse feature. Equipped with a telematics system accessible through the Motovolt app, riders can access ride data and receive over-the-air software updates. 

 

Also Read: Ampere Aspirus And Nexus Names Trademarked For Upcoming Electric Scooters

 

In terms of dimensions, the M7 stands at 1887 mm in length, 703 mm in width, and 1123 mm in height, with a seat height of 770 mm and a wheelbase of 1350 mm. The braking system comprises drum brakes of 130 mm at both ends, integrated with a Combined Braking System (CBS) and regenerative braking for enhanced efficiency.

The e-scooter gets a BLDC-type motor with a peak power output of 2.5 kW. The bike weighs 107 kg and comes with a payload capacity of 180 kg and a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of 290 kg.

 

Motovolt offers six colour choices: Lightning Grey, Galaxy Red, Blue Jay, Dove White, Canary Yellow, and Puma Black. The introductory offer price for the M7 starts at Rs 1,22,000, with an initial booking amount of Rs 999.

# Motovolt# Motovolt M7# Bikes# Electric Mobility# Electric Two-wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,065 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.5 Lakh
₹ 28,556/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.25 Lakh
₹ 17,444/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 10 Lakh
₹ 21,152/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda City, New Delhi
7.5
2017 Honda City
  • 49,783 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

Streamer IShowSpeed Gets A Lamborghini Huracan With Special Cristiano Ronaldo Livery
Streamer IShowSpeed Gets A Lamborghini Huracan With Special Cristiano Ronaldo Livery
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1 Touring Cup Car Revealed
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1 Touring Cup Car Revealed
Audi Recalls e-Tron GT Models Over Potential Battery Fire Risk
Audi Recalls e-Tron GT Models Over Potential Battery Fire Risk
TVS Racing To Sponsor Kush Maini For His Formula 2 Drive
TVS Racing To Sponsor Kush Maini For His Formula 2 Drive
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Sales Cross 6 Crore Mark In India
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Sales Cross 6 Crore Mark In India
Toyota Completes Acquisition Of Primearth EV Energy From Panasonic; Renames It Toyota Battery
Toyota Completes Acquisition Of Primearth EV Energy From Panasonic; Renames It Toyota Battery
Ferrari F167 Spotted Testing; The 812 Successor's Design Direction Become Clearer
Ferrari F167 Spotted Testing; The 812 Successor's Design Direction Become Clearer
Honda Sahara 300 ADV Unveiled As A Successor To The XRE 300
Honda Sahara 300 ADV Unveiled As A Successor To The XRE 300
Haarsh Limbachiyaa Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Worth Rs. 1.32 Crore
Haarsh Limbachiyaa Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Worth Rs. 1.32 Crore
Actor Harshvardhan Rane Buys The Toyota Innova Hycross Worth Rs. 30.68 Lakh
Actor Harshvardhan Rane Buys The Toyota Innova Hycross Worth Rs. 30.68 Lakh
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Motovolt Mobility Unveils The M7; Priced At Rs 1.22 Lakhs
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved