Motovolt Mobility Unveils The M7; Priced At Rs 1.22 Lakhs

Motovolt Mobility has introduced the Motovolt M7. Central to the M7's design is a 3 kWh battery unit, with over 1000 charge cycles as claimed by the automaker. The battery is encased in aluminium which adheres to AIS 156 standards (IP67) which makes this battery waterproof.

Having an ARAI-certified range of 166 km in eco mode, the M7 is offered a single battery with the option to upgrade to a dual system. The e-scooter has a top speed of 60 kmph. The M7 is offered with four riding modes - Eco, Power, Sports, and Cruise, and gets a reverse feature. Equipped with a telematics system accessible through the Motovolt app, riders can access ride data and receive over-the-air software updates.

In terms of dimensions, the M7 stands at 1887 mm in length, 703 mm in width, and 1123 mm in height, with a seat height of 770 mm and a wheelbase of 1350 mm. The braking system comprises drum brakes of 130 mm at both ends, integrated with a Combined Braking System (CBS) and regenerative braking for enhanced efficiency.

The e-scooter gets a BLDC-type motor with a peak power output of 2.5 kW. The bike weighs 107 kg and comes with a payload capacity of 180 kg and a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of 290 kg.

Motovolt offers six colour choices: Lightning Grey, Galaxy Red, Blue Jay, Dove White, Canary Yellow, and Puma Black. The introductory offer price for the M7 starts at Rs 1,22,000, with an initial booking amount of Rs 999.