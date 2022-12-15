  • Home
Mumbai Airport Terminal 2 Now Supports FasTag-Based Parking Charge Collection

The multi-level carpark has a dedicated entry and exit gate at parking level P5 where owners can pay the parking charge via the vehicle’s FasTag
15-Dec-22 11:47 AM IST
Highlights
  • FasTag-based parking charge collection operation since November 30
  • Dedicated entry and exit lanes demarcated at Terminal 2 carpark
  • Airport says RFID-based system will hasten vehicle entry and exit process

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Terminal 2 now supports parking charge collection via the car’s FasTag electronic toll collection system. The airport’s multilevel carpark now features a dedicated lane for entry and exit at parking level P5 that supports the electronic parking charge collection.

The working of the system is rather straight forward. The FasTag reader in the demarcated lane at the Terminal 2 multi-level carpark’s entrance reads the vehicle tag before raising the boom to allow the vehicle to pass. At the time of exit the reader at the dedicated exit gate will again read the vehicle’s FasTag, deduct the chargeable parking fee and allow the vehicle to exit.

CSMIA says that the system will help owners save on time and fuel by reducing wait times at entry and exit points as well as reduce the need for owners to have ample cash on hand. CSMIA however cautions that owners must ensure that their vehicle’s FasTag is valid and has sufficient balance before entering via the FasTag lanes as well as only exiting via the dedicated FasTag lane when leaving the parking lot.

The standard manual parking process with physical parking charge collection and parking ticket generation will continue to be operational.

