Mumbai Police Discontinues Colour-Coded Sticker System For Vehicles

The entire country is witnessing a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, and the state governments are taking necessary measures to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. It was last week when the Mumbai municipal authorities introduced a colour-coded sticker system for essential vehicles. It was rolled out to ensure smooth movement of vehicles engaged in emergency and essential services allowing them to ply with more ease in the lockdown areas. The Mumbai Police now has officially discontinued this colour-coded sticker system in wake of the state police's move of reintroducing an e-pass system for inter-state and inter-district movement of the vehicle amid COVID-19 curbs.

Also Read: COVID-19 Restrictions: Only Vehicles With Colour-Coded Stickers Allowed To Ply In Mumbai​

Dear Mumbaikars.The red, yellow, green #EmergencyStickers categorisation is being discontinued. However, thorough checks shall continue & we hope you will stand by us in #TakingOnCorona & avoid all non-essential / non-emergency movement outside home #StayHomeStaySafe — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 23, 2021

The city police announced took to Twitter to announce the discontinuation of the system. The tweet reads, "Dear Mumbaikars. The red, yellow, green #EmergencyStickers categorisation is being discontinued. However, thorough checks shall continue & we hope you will stand by us in #TakingOnCorona & avoid all non-essential/non-emergency movement outside home #StayHomeStaySafe."

An official speaking to PTI said, "The decision to discontinue the colour-coded sticker system for Mumbai was taken on Friday and an order to that effect was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) late last night."

The Mumbai Police had allocated three colours - red, green and yellow for essential vehicles to ensure strict implementation. Under this scheme, the red colour sticker was allocated for vehicles carrying doctors, medical staff and providing medical equipment. The green stickers were used for the vehicles engaged in supplying grocery, vegetables, bakery and food items. Lastly, yellow stickers were to be affixed on the vehicles used by the employees engaged in essential services, including civic staff, electricity, telephone, press and all others.

The Mumbai Police had allocated three colours - red, green and yellow for essential vehicles

The state government had previously announced stricter restrictions that came into effect from 8 pm on Thursday. The restrictions will remain in place till May 1, 2021. As per new stringent curbs, no travel is allowed by public or private transport unless it is for essential services, medical reasons or vaccination. The Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) on Friday reinstated the e-pass system for all the vehicles in emergency and essential services across the state.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.