MV Agusta Announces Dragster RR SCS America

If you love MV Agustas just like we do, feast your eyes on the 2023 Dragster RR SCS America edition, announced by the Italian bike maker. Based on the regular Dragster RR SCS, the America edition sports a red, white and blue livery representing the US flag, a hand-stitched ‘America Special Edition’ words on the saddle, carbon fibre wheel covers, and a host of components via a Special Part Kit (SPK). With production limited to only 300 units, each Dragster RR SCS will receive an individual number laser-engraved onto the top of the top triple clamp.

Few highlights of the MV Agusta Dragster RR SCS America



The SPK, by the way, consists of a transparent clutch cover for the special SCS automatic clutch that has been developed in collaboration with Rekluse, an Akrapovic titanium sport exhaust and a desiccated ECU. The last two results in a slight bump in max power taking the number to 146 bhp at 12,800 rpm from 138 bhp at 11,000 rpm on the stock Dragster RR SCS.



Premium cycle parts and exquisite design highlights is typical MV Agusta

Apart from that above, powered by a 798 cc inline-triple mill, the engine features a MotoGP-derived counter-rotating crankshaft and a removable gearbox. Also, with the above mentioned SCS clutch, there is no need for the clutch lever to disengage the clutch manually. All these features can only be found on the MV Agusta models.

The America edition consists of a red, white and blue livery representing the US flag

This isn’t the first time MV Agusta has announced an America edition for its motorcycles. The introduction of the special edition models started in 1973 with the iconic 750S, featuring the American flag on it. Next was in 2004 with the Brutale 750, followed by the Brutale 1090 RR America in 2012. At that time, the latter was the most powerful motorcycle in MV Agustas lineup. In 2017, the company introduced the gorgeous-looking Brutale 800 RR America, which was followed by the previous iteration of the Dragster 800 RR America in 2018, with production exclusive to only 200 units.