MV Agusta Launches MV Ride App For Certain Bikes

Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta has launched the MV Ride App, which will allow users to access specific data, such as battery charge and fuel level through Bluetooth. The MV Ride App will be offered in select models only, which feature the second generation 5.5-inch TFT screen. To start off with, it will be available for the MV Agusta Brutale 1000RR, MV Agusta Brutale 1000RR Serie Oro, MV Agusta Superveloce 800 and the Superveloce 800 Serie Oro. The MV Ride App will initially be offered in two languages - English and Italian, and will be expanded in future to the choice of main languages used by MV Agusta clients around the world.

The MV Ride App will come with three sections and will be available on iOS

The App is divided into three sections, My Bike, Itineraries and Trips. MyBike allows users to access specific data about the bike, and every detail of the bike can be personalised through MV Ride App, from the engine, suspension and safety menus. For instance, a user can change the set-up of the Ohlins EC electronic suspension in just a few clicks directly from a smartphone. The same goes for the steering damper. Traction control and ABS can both be adjusted from the app, as well as the custom map in the MVICS 2.0 platform. The user can save up to 10 favourite configurations for the engine, suspension and safety features, which can be recalled at the touch of a finger.

The MV Ride App will be offered in select models, like the MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Serie Oro

The Itineraries section is based on the HERE location platform, and the user can easily visualise all the itineraries on the smartphone screen and follow turn-by-turn navigation on the large TFT screen. The Itineraries section also allows for saving and sharing of itineraries for future use, with the possibility to receive them from other MV Ride users for group trips. The Trips section can collect all riding data from recent trips. Lean angles, gear shifts, throttle and other data are recorded and associated with a specific trip. Pictures taken during the trip can also be added to complement the information, and then shared through the app.

MV Agusta hasn't specified timelines for offering additional functionality on the MV Ride App. So far, the app is available for iOS users only, and there's no word yet about any plans for an Android-compatible version of the app.

