New EU Deal Gives the Internal Combustion Engine A Fresh Lease on Life

The EU had previously announced a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars after 2030. However a new deal has been now been struck that will essentially exempt ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles from the ban provided they run on carbon-neutral fuels. Prior to this, the EU allowed only slight leniency to low-volume car makers who only registered 1,000 or less vehicles a year i.e. supercar manufacturers.

“Yeah, but that’s in the EU, how does it affect us?” You might be asking, well according to reports from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), almost 30% of all passenger vehicles sold in India are European. This includes beloved powerhouse brands such as Volkswagen, Skoda, Renault, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Fiat and many others.

This bodes well for both the masses and enthusiasts. Whilst a complete shift to electric vehicles in India is most certainly on the cards, to do so completely in the next 6 years is still a tough ask for a multitude of reasons.

ICE engines could soldier on but only when run on carbon-neutral fuels.

One of the biggest challenges faced by EV owners in India is the limited availability of charging stations, especially in smaller towns and cities. This can make it difficult for EV owners to plan long trips or travel outside their usual routes.

High upfront cost: EVs are generally more expensive than traditional dinosaur-juice-powered vehicles, which can make them less accessible for many Indian consumers.

Limited range: Many EVs available in India have a limited range, which can be a concern for consumers who need to travel long distances regularly.

Battery degradation: High temperatures and humidity levels in some parts of India can cause battery degradation, which can reduce the overall performance and lifespan of an EV.

Slow charging times: EVs can take longer to charge than traditional vehicles, and the lack of fast charging stations in India can further exacerbate this issue.

Our fellow Indian enthusiasts can also rejoice as our VW and Skoda cars are probably safe for the time being as well as our favourite sports car brands. Porsche would have been delighted to hear the news considering how much time and resources they’ve been pouring into researching and developing biofuels.

Ferrari CEO Benetto Vigna had this to say about the deal at a Reuters event, “The good news for us as a company is that on top of electric cars, we will also be able to go on with our internal combustion engines. This decision is very interesting for us because it allows ICEs to go beyond 2036,"

He further spoke on the trajectory of e-fuels “They are a new technology, and like for all new technologies they have time to become cheaper."

Ferrari plans for fully electric and hybrid models to make up 80% of models in its range by 2030 while the remaining 20% will still be powered by internal combustion engines.

"This does not change," Vigna said. "We don't want to tell clients which car to use. We want to make three kinds of propulsion available for them -- hybrid, electric and ICE -- and they will choose."

For now it looks like ICE cars will continue to live on in European markets.