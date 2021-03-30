New-Generation KTM RC 390 Spotted Testing In India Ahead Of Launch This Year

KTM AG is readying the next-generation of the RC series and we have seen several spy shots over the past few months revealing details about all the changes on the full-faired offerings. Now, a new set of spy shots have emerged online and provide a glimpse at the motorcycle in the camouflaged avatar. The KTM RC range of bikes though is getting closer to production and will sport a comprehensive design update, improved riding ergonomics, as well as improved cushioning for the seat. The model is also expected to pack more features along with a substantial price hike.

Also Read: Next-Generation KTM RC 125 Spotted On Test

The KTM RC range will switch to the tablet-like instrument console with the update

The 2021 KTM RC series will sport a new and flatter face. The exposed dual-projector headlamp set-up has made way for a larger LED headlamp unit that now incorporates the dual-projectors. The fairing has been reworked as well and looks sharper than the current version. Another change is the inclusion of the turn indicators on the fairing. Expect to see new decals and colour schemes too when the model arrives in the production version.

Ergonomically, the all-new KTM RC range will get a revised clip-on handlebar positioned closer to the rider, while the seat height will be reworked for more comfort. Expect a slightly more upright riding posture, albeit with the aggressive stance and rear-set footpegs. The spy shots also give a passing glimpse of the new instrument cluster that looks like the tablet-like TFT screen seen on the new Duke range. Expect to see an LCD screen on the KTM RC 200, while the larger KTM RC 390 will get the TFT screen from the KTM 390 Duke.

Also Read: 2021 KTM RC 200 Motorcycle Spotted Ahead Of Launch

The 2021 KTM RC range is likely to arrive in the second half of this year

Power will continue to come from the 124.7 cc mill on the RC 125 that currently develops 14.2 bhp and 12 Nm. There's also the 199 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine on the 2021 KTM RC 200 that could see improvements on the power and delivery front. In its current guise, the motor produces 25 bhp and 19.2 Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the KTM RC 390 will use continue to use the 373.2 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor with 44 bhp and 36 Nm of peak torque on offer. All engines come paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Expect the 2021 KTM RC series to continue holding on to its excellent track abilities as a motorcycle, but will be more rider-friendly now. Do expect to see an uptick in prices for the new version by about ₹ 7000-10,000 over the current asking price. KTM India is yet to announce a timeline for the launch of the new range, but we could see the made-in-India models going on sale here in the next few months before making their way to Europe and other parts of the world.

Image Source: Thrustzone.com

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.