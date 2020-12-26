New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 KTM RC 200 Motorcycle Spotted Ahead Of Launch

The latest spy image of the 2021 KTM RC 200 has leaked online, suggesting the company has started rolling off the motorcycle from the line at Bajaj's plant in Chakan.

Charanpreet Singh | Published:
The new-gen KTM RC 200 bike will get a bunch of styling updates over its predecessor expand View Photos
The new-gen KTM RC 200 bike will get a bunch of styling updates over its predecessor

Highlights

  • KTM RC 200 headlamp will take inspiration from the previous RC8 superbike
  • It will borrow by the same 199.5 cc engine from the predecessor
  • The bike will also get a new rectangular TFT instrument console

We already know that KTM India is working on the updated RC range of motorcycles. And, previously we saw a test mule of the next-gen RC 200 doing rounds on the roads. Now the latest spy image of the 2021 KTM RC 200 has leaked online, suggesting the company has started rolling off the motorcycle from the line at Bajaj's plant in Chakan. The next-gen RC 200 is expected to be launched in the Indian market very soon. Based on the newly leaked image, the bike will get a significant overhaul in terms of design and features.

Also Read: New-Generation KTM RC 200 Spied Testing

ci7nu4to

KTM is expected to reveal launch details of the RC 200 motorcycle early next year 

The soon-to-be-launched KTM RC 200 comes fitted with a new headlight cluster that is inspired by KTM's RC8 superbike. The outgoing model gets twin-beam projector headlamps that have been replaced with a traditional-looking halogen headlamp. On the latest iteration, the company has shifted the mirror-mounted LED turn indicators onto the fairing.

The motorcycle gets bigger, thinner and perforated disc brakes upfront with less committed riding posture compared to the current model. Also, the bike now comes with a new set of graphics and stickers to enhance the overall aesthetics. However, the side panels somewhat look similar to the outgoing version. The front fascia also sees a redesigned windscreen which looks more aerodynamic and expected to provide better wind protection.

Newsbeep
1tfs6ktc

The KTM RC 200 gets new halogen headlight instead of projector lamps along with fairing-mounted LED DRLs

Another addition is the rectangular, fully-digital instrument console, which seems to be the same unit as on the current-gen KTM 390 Duke. The two-wheeler manufacturer could offer smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth as well.

Also Read: Made-in-India KTM 490 Duke Launch In 2022, Confirms CEO​

The new-generation RC 200 is expected to use the same 199.5 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, that powers the current iteration. The unit is capable of producing 24.6 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.2 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm, and will come paired to a six-speed gearbox. It will be more expensive than the current model which costs ₹ 2.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike is expected to go on sale in the country by Q1, 2021.

Spyshot Courtesy 1: Motoroids

0 Comments

Spyshot Courtesy 2 : Powerdrift

