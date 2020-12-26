2021 KTM RC 200 Motorcycle Spotted Ahead Of Launch

We already know that KTM India is working on the updated RC range of motorcycles. And, previously we saw a test mule of the next-gen RC 200 doing rounds on the roads. Now the latest spy image of the 2021 KTM RC 200 has leaked online, suggesting the company has started rolling off the motorcycle from the line at Bajaj's plant in Chakan. The next-gen RC 200 is expected to be launched in the Indian market very soon. Based on the newly leaked image, the bike will get a significant overhaul in terms of design and features.

KTM is expected to reveal launch details of the RC 200 motorcycle early next year

The soon-to-be-launched KTM RC 200 comes fitted with a new headlight cluster that is inspired by KTM's RC8 superbike. The outgoing model gets twin-beam projector headlamps that have been replaced with a traditional-looking halogen headlamp. On the latest iteration, the company has shifted the mirror-mounted LED turn indicators onto the fairing.

The motorcycle gets bigger, thinner and perforated disc brakes upfront with less committed riding posture compared to the current model. Also, the bike now comes with a new set of graphics and stickers to enhance the overall aesthetics. However, the side panels somewhat look similar to the outgoing version. The front fascia also sees a redesigned windscreen which looks more aerodynamic and expected to provide better wind protection.

The KTM RC 200 gets new halogen headlight instead of projector lamps along with fairing-mounted LED DRLs

Another addition is the rectangular, fully-digital instrument console, which seems to be the same unit as on the current-gen KTM 390 Duke. The two-wheeler manufacturer could offer smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth as well.

The new-generation RC 200 is expected to use the same 199.5 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, that powers the current iteration. The unit is capable of producing 24.6 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.2 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm, and will come paired to a six-speed gearbox. It will be more expensive than the current model which costs ₹ 2.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike is expected to go on sale in the country by Q1, 2021.

