New Hero XPulse 200 4V Teased In Official Video

Hero MotoCorp has released an official teaser video of the updated Hero XPulse 200 on the brand's official website. As the name suggests, the new model, to be called the Hero XPulse 200 4V, will likely feature a four-valve cylinder head, offering better engine refinement, as well as a slight bump in performance. For reference, the current Hero XPulse 200 uses a 199.6 cc, air and oil-cooled engine which makes 17.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 16.45 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. With the Rally Kit, the XPulse 200 offers a superb platform to start off-road riding with. However, the current model is let down by a lack of top-end performance to take on slightly longer adventures, and long-distance rides.

The new XPulse 200 4V is expected to get updated all round, with an engine which will be smoothre, and have marginally better performance.

The teaser video comes just days after spy shots revealed the new XPulse 200 4V at a Hero dealer event, as well as the bike being tested on public roads. The new graphics, as well as white and blue colour scheme is a dead giveaway on the teaser video that it's the XPulse 200 4V which is being teased. The video gives quick glances of the bike, without revealing it completely, and parts of it seems to be shot on the outskirts of Gurugram. The knobby tyres of the bike used in the video seems to suggest that the Rally Kit has been used on the bike in the video.

New Hero XPulse 200 4V is expected to be launched in the next few weeks.

With the first teaser video of the XPulse 200 4V being released officially, Hero MotoCorp seems to be getting ready to launch the updated model, possibly in a matter of weeks to coincide with the festive season. The current Hero XPulse 200 is available in single-channel ABS, and is priced at Rs. 1.23 lakh (Ex-showroom). With the updates, the XPulse 200 4V, which will replace the current model, will cost upwards of Rs. 1.30 lakh (Ex-showroom). It will still retain its accessible personality and light kerb weight, with high ground clearance for beginner-level off-road experiences.