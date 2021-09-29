2022 Hero XPulse 200 4-Valve Spotted Testing For The First Time

A new variant of the Hero XPulse 200 off-roader has been spotted testing and the spy images reveal a 4-valve sticker on the fuel tank that does make the news a lot more interesting. The Hero XPulse 200 was first showcased as a concept way back in 2017 with the launch taking place in May 2019. The company has regularly updated the motorcycle keeping up with current and future regulations. It went from a carburetted model to a fuel-injected unit with the BS6 norms. And now, the new spy image hints at the bike getting another update sometime in the near future as part of a mid lifecycle upgrade.

Also Read: Honda CB200X vs Hero Xpulse 200: Specifications Comparison

The four-valve head promises better power output, efficiency and lower emissions

The '4-valve' sticker remains the highlight on the Hero XPulse 200 test mule. At present, the bike uses a 199.6 cc single-cylinder motor with a two-valve head that seems to have been upgraded to a four-valve head. Odds are the upcoming version of the XPulse 200 will pack more power and torque as a result, while also offering better refinement from the engine. The motor currently develops 17.8 bhp and 16.45 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Adding a four-valve head to the Hero XPulse 200 does promise a more precise air-fuel mixture being fed to the engine that translates into better combustion and higher fuel efficiency. It also makes for better top-end performance with the engine able to extract more power at the higher end of the rev band. This will help the bike to hold on to higher speeds for longer.

The 2022 Hero XPulse 200 is expected to arrive with subtle feature updates and new colour options

The spy shots also reveal new colour options for the Hero XPulse 200. The includes the black and blue paint scheme on the test mule that is presently not on offer. We can come to expect more colour choices when the updated bike goes on sale. Other aspects are likely to remain the same including the 13-litre fuel tank, long-travel suspension set-up, 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels; LED lighting, digital console with Bluetooth connectivity; and disc brakes with single-channel ABS.

Also Read: Hero XPulse BS6: What All Has Changed

Hero MotoCorp currently retails the XPulse 200 at a price of Rs. 1.21 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the updated four-valve unit is likely to get a price hike of about Rs. 5,000-8,000. There's no word on the launch yet but we can expect the model to arrive possibly by early 2022.

Source: Gaadiwaadi