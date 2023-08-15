Login

New Hyundai Santa Fe XRT Concept SUV Debuts With Sharper Off-Road Focus

It features a roof rack, a ladder mounted at the rear, and a spare tyre mounted on the roof.
By Jafar Rizvi

Hyundai has revealed a new XRT concept based on the fifth-generation Hyundai Santa Fe. This concept, aimed at those seeking off-road thrills, has been developed to highlight the new Santa Fe's capabilities over tough terrain. Hyundai has previously introduced XRT versions of several of its models in other countries, including the Tucson SUV.

 

The Santa Fe XRT Concept comes with five-spoke black alloy wheels, a roof rack, a roof-mounted spare tyre and a ladder over the tailgate. It also has a cargo carrier and storage boxes mounted on the D-pillar, reminiscent of the Land Rover Defender. Cameras are placed on the front fenders, helping the driver precisely position the wheels when going off-road.

 

For now, Hyundai has not revealed the interior of this concept. In a social media post, the brand mentioned there are no plans to put the Santa Fe XRT into production.

