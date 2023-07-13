Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Debuts With Up To 641 BHP; Likely To Be First Full-Fledged N Model For India

Hyundai’s performance-focused N division has just unveiled its first battery-powered creation – the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. It may be based on the standard Ioniq 5, which won the 2022 World Car Of The Year award, but the N version has been built to convince petrolheads that electric vehicles (EV), too, can be rewarding to drive. The Ioniq 5 N has made its world premiere at the 2023 Goodwood Festival Of Speed, and it’s also likely to be the first N-badged Hyundai to come to India. Excited yet? Read on to know more about the first, true-blue performance EV from the Korean carmaker.

The Ioniq 5 N sits 20 mm lower than the standard model, and rides on 21-inch forged aluminium wheels.

Compared to the standard model, the Ioniq 5 N is 20 mm lower, 50 mm wider (to accommodate wider tyres) and 80 mm longer. While the design, proportions and styling cues (including the ‘parametric pixel’ lighting elements) remain largely unchanged, the Ioniq 5 N looks meaner. The front bumper now houses a functional air curtain, as well as vents and intakes incorporated to aid cooling, along with a prominent lip spoiler. Also new to the Ioniq 5 N are side skirts, a wing-type rear spoiler and a pronounced diffuser. The Ioniq 5 N rides on 21-inch forged aluminium wheels, shod in 275/35R21 Pirelli P-Zero tyres. As is the case with all N models, Hyundai will also offer the Ioniq 5 N in its signature ‘Performance Blue’ shade (sporting a ‘luminous orange’ contrast stripe) with the option of a matte finish.

The Ioniq 5 N has a ‘Drift Optimiser’ function that'll help maintain a drift angle for longer.



The most important talking point of the Ioniq 5 N is its powertrain. Unlike the India-spec model, which has a 72.6 kWh battery, the Ioniq 5 N gets a larger 84 kWh unit. Also unique to this battery is the enhanced thermal management system, with an increased cooling area, upgraded motor oil cooler and battery chiller, all built-in to provide higher resistance against heat-induced power losses.

With launch control (and boost mode) engaged, the Ioniq 5 N will rocket to 100 kmph from standstill in just 3.4 seconds.

The Ioniq 5 N employs two permanent magnet motors – one on each axle – that produce in excess of 600 bhp combined. The motor up front produces a peak 223 bhp, while the more powerful motor at the back puts out a peak 378 bhp. With ‘N Grin Boost’ mode engaged, total power output rises to a heady 641 bhp for 10 seconds. With the help of the ‘N Launch Control’ system, the Ioniq 5 N will be able to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in a scant 3.4 seconds, and go on to hit a top speed of 260 kmph. No range figures have been specified, but the Ioniq 5 N will reach 80 per cent charge in just 18 minutes when plugged into a 350 kW DC fast-charger.

Up front, the Ioniq 5 N features 400 mm disc brakes with four-piston monobloc callipers.

However, it’s not just outright power Hyundai has focused on with the Ioniq 5 N. The most powerful road-going Hyundai EV yet also employs the most powerful braking setup seen on any road-going Hyundai till date. It features massive 400 mm disc brakes up front with four-piston monobloc callipers, and 360 mm disc brakes at the rear. And that’s not all – Hyundai has developed a model-specific regenerative braking system, and says the Ioniq 5 N can achieve up to 0.6 G of decelerative force with the help of regen alone. With lower force applied to the mechanical brakes, Hyundai says the risk of brake fade due to the car’s heaviness is minimised to a great extent. However, Hyundai officials chose to not divulge the Ioniq 5 N’s kerb weight, in response to a question from carandbike during a virtual interaction.

N-specific steering wheel added, along with centre console-mounted knee pads and shin support.

Keeping a sharp focus on track use, Hyundai has equipped the Ioniq 5 N with a track state-of-charge (SOC) function, which can automatically calculate energy consumption per lap. Also new is the N Battery Preconditioning system, to optimise battery cells to the most power-efficient temperature by choosing between ‘Drag’ mode for a short burst of full power, or ‘Track’ mode that optimises the lowest possible battery temperature for more laps. Another track-specific function is N Race, which lets one choose between ‘Endurance’ or ‘Sprint.’ The former is designed to maximise range on the track by limiting peak power. Sprint offers shorter bursts of full power.

Inside, the Ioniq 5 N features an upgraded centre console fitted with knee pads and shin support as well as a sliding armrest, and the N bucket seats have reinforced bolsters.

Expect Hyundai to bring the Ioniq 5 N to India as a halo model some time in 2024. However, as it is likely to be a full import, the Ioniq 5 N won't come cheap.